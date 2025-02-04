3 waste handling trends that save time, money and the environment

Both industrial and municipal plants have a responsibility to the environment to properly process waste. Often, they work together to ensure that this happens.

“If an industrial plant feeds into a municipal plant, they need to ensure that toxicity levels are manageable by the municipality,” said Frank Scriver, managing director, Flottweg Separation Technology Canada, ULC. “Municipal plants then have the highest responsibility since the effluent from there must be ‘clean’ enough to prevent harm to the environment.”

Even with the many challenges, there are several trends in waste handling that can create viable solutions for savings in production time, operational costs and environmental strain.

1. Transport of solids. There are several operational costs that can impact a waste processing operation, including the transport of solids. “After a waste treatment plant has separated the solids from the liquid, the liquid is cleaned to a disinfected level that ensures safe reintroduction into the environment,” Scriver said. “Truthfully, many times this effluent is safe enough for human consumption (although many folks still cringe at this thought). The solids, however, will either be transferred to a landfill or, if treated further, it can be used as fertilizer.”

There are even opportunities to use biosolids as a source of energy when used as fuel for generators. “Since these solids need to be transferred, the overall mass and weight plays a huge role in the cost of the transfer,” Scriver added. “Essentially, water becomes the enemy. The dryer the biosolids, the lower your transfer costs. There are other costs in a waste process, such as polymer costs or energy consumption that can keep an operations manager awake at night, but the number one savings target is generally solids transfer costs.”

2. New technology innovations. Savings calculations require data, and most plants effectively keep these records. “Often, these are facts that are used to judge how well the plants are being managed,” Scriver explained. “However, there are occasions when new technology emerges that requires rethinking. Some technology innovations have such a quick ROI that the investment becomes a no brainer. These could be chemistry, process or mechanical innovations.”

3. Improved automation. Many plants are continuing to automate their processes. “Machines communicating with other machines is a trend that will continue to grow,” Scriver said. “Computers are making adjustments based on process sensors which ensure optimal operations. This requires manufactures of varying equipment to work together to find solutions that will optimize a plant’s efficiency. For example, centrifuges have been regarded as costly to operate. A misconception is that the high-speed spinning wears on the equipment quickly. When looking to separate a liquid from a solid there is no better technology that compares to the containments, efficiency and consistency of this machine.”

Success stories

The following are three real-world examples of how manufacturing plants are utilizing these trends to experience significant savings in their waste handling efforts.

Three-phase centrifuge produces sustainable separation solution

For JTM Food Group — a family-managed food processing company in Cincinnati, Ohio — producing low-fat, low-calorie products in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and energy-saving manner is the top priority. Thanks to an upgrade to a three-phase centrifuge, JTM can separate the wastewater generated into three components in one step during production — grease, water and solids. This allows the company to achieve a cleaner fat content, less wastewater and drier solids than ever before.

For JTM, that means cost savings due to reduced wastewater volume and added profits, since they can reuse solids as animal feed.

“We need to reduce the amount of water that we send to the city,” said Jerry Cramer, process consultant for waste treatment at JTM. “And we need to make that water quality as good as we can possibly get it.”

Dewatering removes the materials that are contaminating the water so JTM can either reuse them or recover them for some other purpose.