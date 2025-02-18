Emerging treatment technologies for water contamination

Wastewater treatment has come a long way as filtration systems have become more and more advanced. However, water contamination is still much too common, as heavy metals, bacteria and other pollutants often find their way into groundwater.

In fact, the EPA estimates that thousands of miles of rivers and hundreds of thousands of acres of lake water are contaminated because of industrial wastewater. As such, even though industrial wastewater filtration is more advanced than ever, it is essential that we continue developing new technologies to further refine the treatment processes.

Major advancements are being made every day and several emerging water treatment technologies could have major implications. From membrane filtration systems and nanotechnology to advanced oxidation processes, this article will review some of these new technologies, how they work, and why continued innovation is essential.

Membrane filtration systems

New types of advanced membrane filtration systems are at the forefront of emerging treatment technologies to combat water contamination. There are two specific types of membrane filtration systems that could be the future of membrane filtration technology — low-pressure and high-pressure membrane filtration systems.

Low-pressure membrane filtration

While low-pressure membrane filtration has been around for more than four decades, only now is it being utilized in wastewater treatment plants. It has several advantages over traditional wastewater filtration, including:

Chemical reduction

Energy reduction

Less waste stream

More opportunities for automation

A reduction in pathogen and disinfection byproducts

The downside of low-pressure membrane filtration is that they are extremely porous and cannot remove dissolved natural organic matter. As such, it must be coupled with other filtration systems.

High-pressure membrane filtration

High-pressure membrane filtration, which includes nanofiltration and reverse osmosis membranes, is the second key type of emerging membrane system. High-pressure membrane filters work great with low-pressure ones, because they do a great job of removing organic contaminants. In fact, high-pressure membrane filtration can remove up to 90% of natural organic matter.

Photocatalytic oxidation

While traditional ultraviolet light remains the most popular type of light technology in water treatment, photocatalytic wastewater treatment may give it a run for its money. Photocatalytic oxidation is an advanced form of UV water treatment that uses light to eliminate and remove harmful contaminants in wastewater.

It does this changing the radicals and chemical composition of the contaminants in question. It is a very versatile and comprehensive type of emerging water treatment, as it can remove organic contaminants, inorganic contaminants, chemicals and microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria and more.

Photocatalytic oxidation has the added benefits of being extremely energy efficient, making it good for environmental protection. It is also a very simple system that is easy to implement while being very cost-efficient, because oxygen is the oxidization agent used.