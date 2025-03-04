Industrial wastewater treatment: Tailored solutions for unique wastewater challenges
Every company’s wastewater stream is unique, based on their industry, inputs, outputs, processes, volumes, discharge parameters and seasonal variables, as well as federal, state and local regulations. Consequently, their wastewater treatment often must be tailored to their specific needs to avoid violations and fines and reliably remain in compliance.
Industrial wastewater is often contaminated with a wide range of pollutants, including suspended solids, heavy metals and organic compounds. Many treatment methods require multiple steps, a variety of chemicals or extensive labor to achieve even marginally acceptable results. Additionally, the sludge produced by some processes can be classified as hazardous waste, significantly increasing disposal costs.
To achieve compliance, the process for determining the most effective wastewater treatment must be thorough. Local water authority discharge limits must be reviewed to ensure compliance with legal sewer system requirements. The potential for reusing treated water is assessed, along with the feasibility of using or modifying existing equipment. The wastewater volume is also evaluated to determine whether a batch or a flow-through system is required. Size restrictions are considered to configure a system that fits within the available footprint.
With all relevant data analyzed, the most effective wastewater treatment solution is typically customized to the client’s specific requirements, according to Sal Boutureira, president of Sabo Industrial Corp., a New York-based manufacturer, distributor and integrator of industrial waste treatment equipment and solutions, including batch and fully automated systems, Cleartreat separating agents, bag filters and accessories.
“When standard systems do not meet the client’s needs, a fully custom, increasingly automated, wastewater treatment system can be designed to ensure an optimal fit for operational and regulatory requirements. This tailored approach guarantees maximum efficiency, compliance and cost-effectiveness in wastewater management,” says Boutureira.
Strategies based on testing
According to Boutureira, the first step in determining which products will best suit a company’s needs is to send two samples of representative wastewater for testing. After confirming the contaminants, an appropriate treatment strategy is developed and tested. The treated sample is then measured to verify that it falls well below legal discharge parameters.
“Rather than simply meet minimum regulatory requirements, Sabo aims for [outflow] at least 50% below legal discharge limits to account for potential operational variances. This added margin ensures that even in the event of unforeseen circumstances or user error, compliance is maintained, preventing fines or violations,” says Boutureira.
As a point of differentiation in the industry, Sabo utilizes encapsulation technology rather than relying on traditional polymer separation methods. While polymer technology has a place in wastewater treatment, its limitations become evident in certain applications.
Boutureira explains that true encapsulation means that contaminants are not just separated but permanently locked within the sludge, preventing them from leaching out into the environment. This provides a significant advantage over polymer-based treatment methods.
By utilizing a line of wastewater treatment chemicals called Cleartreat, which is capable of true encapsulation, Sabo ensures that the resulting sludge meets toxicity characteristics leaching procedure (TCLP) standards, classifying it as non-hazardous. These blends combine bentonite clay, pH-adjusting agents and polymers, which can be customized to address specific wastewater treatment needs.
Automated wastewater treatment system design
Many processors are increasingly seeking to automate their wastewater treatment processes to minimize labor demands, maintenance requirements and production downtime. With advancements in system integration, full automation is becoming more attainable, while partial automation remains a viable alternative when full integration is not feasible, according to Boutureira.
“The key to automation lies in proper system sizing, which is determined based on the company’s daily water consumption and sludge production. Once configured, the system continuously monitors and automatically doses the required treatment agents, ensuring consistent operation without the need for constant oversight,” says Boutureira.
For monitoring and control, the system includes human-machine interface (HMI) remote access capability, allowing for real-time monitoring and adjustments. Through a secure login process, operators can access the system remotely via webcam to observe floc formation, structure, color and water clarity. Adjustments can be made as needed, including modifying the speed of individual mix motors, controlling the dosage of reactive separating agents from the feed hopper, and turning the transfer pump on or off. Additionally, system alerts displayed on the interface can be reviewed and reset remotely, ensuring efficient operation and minimal downtime.
One fully automated wastewater treatment system that is proving effective in the field is Sabo’s EC 2025 flow through model with self-indexing dewatering table. The system’s HMI enables electronic control as a flow meter monitors the volume of water treated, tracks operation and triggers an alert if the required gallons per minute are not maintained.
Each of three mixing chamber motors operates at different speeds to ensure optimal floc development and appropriate dwell time before transfer. A webcam allows real-time monitoring of the mixing chambers to assess floc formation, structure, color and water clarity. Remote access capabilities provide visibility into alert conditions through the touchscreen display and enable real-time machine adjustments from off-site locations.
Like other continuous flow units, it is equipped with sensors that detect low treatment powder levels and provides empty hopper alerts. The treated effluent and sludge are discharged onto a self-indexing dewatering table for efficient filtering. Clean water is collected in a tank beneath the self-indexing dewatering table, where it is processed through a single bag housing for solids removal before passing through two final polishing vessels to ensure compliance with all discharge parameters as specified by the local water authority before being released.
Boutureira reports a growing demand for automated systems capable of handling batch processing, reflecting the industry's increasing focus on efficiency and reduced manual intervention.
“Previously, automation was implemented mostly in continuous flow-through systems, but demand for automated batch processing has increased. While automation may not be suitable for all applications or production volumes, a growing number of clients are expressing interest in incorporating it into their batch systems,” says Boutureira.
Accommodating unique requirements
Still, no single system can accommodate all applications, making it essential to address unique operational requirements on a case-by-case basis.
Although indoor wastewater treatment systems are common, Sabo is seeing increased demand for outdoor systems, which require specialized design considerations to withstand environmental conditions. Climate adaptation is a critical factor in ensuring the efficiency and longevity of these systems. Unlike indoor installations, outdoor systems must be engineered to endure temperature fluctuations, precipitation and other environmental stressors that can affect performance and durability.
“One of the primary challenges of outdoor installations is the exposure of moving parts to weather conditions. In a recent installation in South Florida, high temperatures posed a significant risk to the system’s electrical components. To mitigate the risk, we integrated a cooling fan into the electrical box to prevent overheating,” says Boutureira.
Conversely, installations in cold climates face a different set of challenges. Since these systems process water, exposure to freezing temperatures could lead to operational failures and may be impractical in some colder climates.
Recently, Sabo was tasked with designing a dual-system setup for high-capacity wastewater treatment. To maximize efficiency and redundancy, Boutureira highlights a recent project where Sabo engineered and installed two entirely separate, independent treatment systems. The system features top-mounted storage tanks, motorized ball valves and a robust configuration that includes two EV500 units, two BFT-24 units, two carbon vessels and two double-wall storage tanks.
An investment with quick return
While designing and implementing an effective wastewater treatment system requires an initial investment, the return on investment (ROI) can be remarkably fast when compliance is maintained, and costly regulatory penalties are avoided.
Boutureira shares the story of a client who purchased four systems and noted that the return on investment was achieved in just a few days, considering the daily EPA fines they had been incurring.
Because every wastewater stream is unique, a tailored approach is required to ensure compliance, efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With increasing regulatory demands and the push for automation, businesses must adopt customized solutions that address their specific challenges. By investing in advanced, adaptable treatment systems, companies can not only avoid costly penalties but also achieve long-term operational efficiency and sustainability.