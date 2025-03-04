Industrial wastewater treatment: Tailored solutions for unique wastewater challenges

Every company’s wastewater stream is unique, based on their industry, inputs, outputs, processes, volumes, discharge parameters and seasonal variables, as well as federal, state and local regulations. Consequently, their wastewater treatment often must be tailored to their specific needs to avoid violations and fines and reliably remain in compliance.

Industrial wastewater is often contaminated with a wide range of pollutants, including suspended solids, heavy metals and organic compounds. Many treatment methods require multiple steps, a variety of chemicals or extensive labor to achieve even marginally acceptable results. Additionally, the sludge produced by some processes can be classified as hazardous waste, significantly increasing disposal costs.

To achieve compliance, the process for determining the most effective wastewater treatment must be thorough. Local water authority discharge limits must be reviewed to ensure compliance with legal sewer system requirements. The potential for reusing treated water is assessed, along with the feasibility of using or modifying existing equipment. The wastewater volume is also evaluated to determine whether a batch or a flow-through system is required. Size restrictions are considered to configure a system that fits within the available footprint.

With all relevant data analyzed, the most effective wastewater treatment solution is typically customized to the client’s specific requirements, according to Sal Boutureira, president of Sabo Industrial Corp., a New York-based manufacturer, distributor and integrator of industrial waste treatment equipment and solutions, including batch and fully automated systems, Cleartreat separating agents, bag filters and accessories.

“When standard systems do not meet the client’s needs, a fully custom, increasingly automated, wastewater treatment system can be designed to ensure an optimal fit for operational and regulatory requirements. This tailored approach guarantees maximum efficiency, compliance and cost-effectiveness in wastewater management,” says Boutureira.

Strategies based on testing

According to Boutureira, the first step in determining which products will best suit a company’s needs is to send two samples of representative wastewater for testing. After confirming the contaminants, an appropriate treatment strategy is developed and tested. The treated sample is then measured to verify that it falls well below legal discharge parameters.

“Rather than simply meet minimum regulatory requirements, Sabo aims for [outflow] at least 50% below legal discharge limits to account for potential operational variances. This added margin ensures that even in the event of unforeseen circumstances or user error, compliance is maintained, preventing fines or violations,” says Boutureira.

As a point of differentiation in the industry, Sabo utilizes encapsulation technology rather than relying on traditional polymer separation methods. While polymer technology has a place in wastewater treatment, its limitations become evident in certain applications.

Boutureira explains that true encapsulation means that contaminants are not just separated but permanently locked within the sludge, preventing them from leaching out into the environment. This provides a significant advantage over polymer-based treatment methods.

By utilizing a line of wastewater treatment chemicals called Cleartreat, which is capable of true encapsulation, Sabo ensures that the resulting sludge meets toxicity characteristics leaching procedure (TCLP) standards, classifying it as non-hazardous. These blends combine bentonite clay, pH-adjusting agents and polymers, which can be customized to address specific wastewater treatment needs.