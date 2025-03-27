Case study: Treating sugary wastewater

A confectionery company faced challenges with a sugary wastewater stream from process wastewater with an extremely high sugar content. It used Aquacycl’s BETT system to treat the wastewater onsite and remove up to 95% of organics.

The “sugarwater” challenge

Sugar processing is one of the most water-intensive industries. The wastewater from sugar refining and processing contains high brix (which translates to high chemical oxygen demand or COD), total suspended and dissolved solids (TSS and TDS), color, low pH and odor. The composition of the effluent makes it difficult to treat or discharge.

The confectionery company faced challenges with a specific waste stream from process wastewater with an extremely high sugar content. This specific waste stream (“sugarwater”) requires pretreatment or dilution prior to land-application; and cannot discharge to the onsite aerobic treatment facility due to carbon toxicity issues that would occur.

Solving the sugary wastewater challenge

Until now, attempts to commercialize a technology that can treat this waste stream have failed due to high material and production costs, scalability challenges and efficiency losses that minimize energy recovery during the treatment process. Aquacycl is the first company to solve the technical challenges that have previously limited the commercial use of microbial fuel cell technology.

Aquacycl installed a fully automated and containerized 12-reactor demonstration unit (BETT Demo Unit) to continuously treat 160 gpd (727 liters/day) of the sugarwater and enable a clear understanding and cost model for how BETT systems could be applied at full-scale for sugar industry wastewater treatment. System COD removal and power production were monitored during the demonstration. The inflow sugarwater COD ranged from 100,000-300,000 mg/L under continuous flow conditions. Batch operations were also required corresponding to production shutdowns associated with holidays and other facility operations.