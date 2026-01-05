A new era of semiconductor water management: Challenges, constraints and cutting-edge solutions

AI in plant operations: Turning data into action

AI and advanced analytics are already part of operations in many modern semiconductor fabs, including their water and utilities systems.

Currently, fabs collect large volumes of sensor data in water and ultrapure water (UPW) systems — flows, conductivities, TOC, pressures, pump status and more. Machine-learning models and data-analytics platforms analyze those data streams in real-time to detect anomalies, forecast maintenance needs and optimize resource consumption.

Current, widely adopted applications include:

Predictive maintenance: Early detection of membrane fouling, pump or valve degradation, and abnormal operating behavior. This markedly reduces unplanned downtime.

UPW and reclaim optimization: AI-assisted monitoring of purity metrics are employed to fine-tune dosing, energy use and system performance.

Smart water tracking: Real-time visualization of water flows and leaks across cooling systems, reclaim units and wastewater treatment areas.

These capabilities help operators maintain high reliability, improve resource efficiency and respond faster to deviations.

Digital twins and AI represent two distinct examples of digital innovation that support the water-management challenges facing today’s semiconductor industry.

Treatment system innovation: Reducing freshwater demand and waste discharge

As industry pushes to maximize water reuse amidst rising demand and the construction of sprawling mega-fabs, the strain on our essential water treatment systems becomes ever more evident.

A software-only strategy, however, is not enough. Achieving substantial gains in water sustainability also requires advances in physical treatment technology. This includes:

High-recovery reverse osmosis (RO) systems

Novel polishing technologies for internal reuse

Selective removal processes for emerging contaminants

Energy-efficient concentration and brine management systems

The goal is to create plants that use dramatically less freshwater, discharge significantly less waste and continually recycle internal flows at higher purity and efficiency.

In some of the newest semiconductor facilities, traditional municipal support is simply not available. Several emerging fab sites have no access to a POTW, while others face discharge permits so restrictive that meaningful off-site disposal is no longer feasible. In these cases, manufacturers are being pushed toward Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) — a condition in which no liquid waste streams leave the site.

ZLD, while environmentally compelling, is one of the most capital- and resource-intensive pathways available. The systems required — thermal concentration units such as evaporators and crystallizers, and large-scale solids handling — represent a significant investment in CAPEX, OPEX and physical footprint. They also demand advanced operational expertise to maintain reliability and energy efficiency.

As a result, minimizing the load sent to the thermal concentration units is a top design priority. This is driving rapid innovation in brine management, with modern approaches focusing on reducing volume and increasing recovery before streams reach the thermal phase. High-recovery RO is becoming an essential tool for shrinking the thermal part boundary while maintaining compliance and maximizing reuse.

RO has become ubiquitous in semiconductor water management, but its widespread adoption brings new problems as we strive for higher recovery rates. When we increase recovery, the ionic concentration in the concentrate stream climbs and salts begin to precipitate on the membrane surface, overwhelming the capacity of added antiscalants (scale inhibitors) and blocking membrane pores with intensive scaling.

Left unchecked, supersaturation in the last elements of a pressure vessel will exceed the antiscalant’s protective envelope, and scaling will build up. Meanwhile, residual total organic carbon (TOC), biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD), in combination with bacteria, conspire to form biofilms on the membrane, restricting flow. The higher the permeate flux, the more aggressively these microbes colonize the first elements in the pressure vessel. Another by-product of chasing high recovery is low brine flow: with less concentrate flow, shear forces drop, causing more ions to accumulate at the membrane surface, thus accelerating scaling once again.

All these mechanisms conspire to clog pores, sap membrane permeability and drive up energy consumption. Restoring performance demands cleaning the membranes, usually through clean-in-place (CIP), a procedure that incurs downtime, extra costs and the gradual attrition of membrane life. In the worst cases, the damage is irreversible, and the only remedy is to replace the fouled elements.

To meet these challenges head on, the high-recovery reverse osmosis (HRRO) field has given rise to an intriguing family of innovations: pulse flow RO (PFRO), closed circuit RO (CCRO), flow reversal RO (FR-RO), MaxH2O Desalter and high-pH RO. Each technology surpasses the recovery attainable in a conventional RO train by tackling scaling and fouling with different processes/mechanisms. Regard the approach to solve the scaling problem they fall loosely into two camps: those that work without removing sparingly soluble salts, and those that remove them from the equation altogether.

Manipulations of flow dynamics

In the first camp, designers play with the flow itself. By periodically reversing the flow direction or snapping a brine valve fully open for a short interval, the system resets the physical conditions before crystals can take hold. Crystal formation follows induction, nucleation and growth; the clever timing in PFRO, CCRO and FR-RO — switching every few seconds or minutes, depending on the technology — interrupts the induction period and keeps supersaturation from ever progressing to actual scaling. Early in a cycle, the pressure vessel sees feed-strength water, and at the end it might see salinities ten times higher; the constant swing makes it difficult for bacteria to reproduce, since microbes expend energy merely adapting to shifting conditions instead of building a biofilm. For example, one of the technologies mentioned, the PFRO, the intentional opening of the brine valve boosts crossflow velocity and shear at the membrane surface, aiding in autogenous cleaning. To buffer the rest of the plant from abrupt flow changes, systems are partitioned into groups of pressure vessels so that only one subset is in its flushing interval at a time. PFRO even permits cleaning in operation (CIO) — as opposed to traditional CIP — by isolating and servicing a group on the fly and recycling the cleaning liquor, which trims chemical use and significantly extends the periods between full CIPs.

Figures 2 a-c show real data of a PFRO system running in a fab for several months without CIP, compared to a conventional RO system running with the same water, but works at lower water recovery and still must undergo CIP once a week to return to the same levels of production.