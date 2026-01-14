Probe Industries launches odor enhancement technology for industrial sites

Probe Industries has introduced AiroVive, a new odor enhancement solution designed for use at industrial facilities such as waste management, water treatment, and processing plants. The company says the technology is intended to help operators improve air quality and manage odor in line with regulatory and community expectations.

AiroVive builds on Probe Industries’ existing AiroPure odor neutralization platform, which is designed to eliminate odors at the molecular level. According to the company, independent testing of AiroPure has shown a “100 percent reduction in sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide emissions and a 99.4 percent reduction in ammonia and amines.” The new AiroVive system combines that neutralization approach with added fragrance intended to improve workplace conditions.

Industrial operators are under increasing pressure to control odors, particularly at water and wastewater facilities where emissions can affect both employees and nearby communities. Probe Industries notes that its latest technology can be integrated into existing misting, spray, or liquid injection systems, allowing deployment without major infrastructure changes.

“Industrial odors affect local air quality as well as workplace performance and productivity,” said Victoria Taylor, CEO at Probe Industries, in a press release. “We have worked with world-renowned fragrance experts to design a diverse range of scents inspired by the restorative powers of nature and tailored to accompany our proven underlying odor control technology.”

The company says AiroVive is non-toxic, non-hazardous, and ISO 14001 compliant, positioning it as an option for industrial facilities seeking to address odor control while meeting environmental management requirements.