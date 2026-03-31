Kemira completes US Chlorine-free wastewater treatment trial

Kemira completed its first full-scale US trial of its KemConnect DEX Chlorine-free wastewater treatment solution.

Capital Region Water, the wastewater treatment facility serving the city of Harrisburg, PA and surrounding municipalities completed the trial 8 months after the core ingredient of DEX was registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for commercial use in the US.

The KemConnect DEX solution is based on performic acid, a fast-acting, sustainable alternative to traditional chlorine-based microbial control. Results from the 1-month full-scale trial demonstrate that even at low doses, Kemira’s performic acid-based solution reduces bacteria levels and rapidly auto-degrades into biodegradable compounds exhibiting low environmental persistence.

The technology behind KemConnect DEX automates treatment dosing based on real-time data, with flexible feed-rate capabilities that enable operators to consistently meet required bacterial limits despite weather-driven fluctuations in flow and water quality. The DEX technology platform is also installed on-site, enabling facilities to modernize their infrastructure without the considerable costs and investment often required by many chlorine-based solutions and UV treatment alternatives.