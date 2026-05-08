Kemco Systems provides DAF pretreatment for Rhino Foods

Kemco Systems provided a new Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) wastewater pretreatment system to Rhino Foods in Burlington, Vt.

Rhino Foods produces ready-to-eat cookie dough and bakery-style inclusions for ice cream makers, food distributors, restaurants, and CPG brands. As Burlington heightened capacity restrictions for the municipal wastewater system, the company sought a compliance solution tailored to the food processing industry.

Kemco’s DAF system is designed to give operator flexibility and maximum removal of oils, greases and solids which are common byproducts at food processing facilities. DAF operates by dissolving air in the wastewater under pressure and then releasing it at atmospheric pressure in a clarifier. The released air forms micro-bubbles that adhere to the suspended matter, causing it to float to the surface of the water where it can then be removed by a skimming device for proper disposal.

Rhino Foods selected DAF to treat more than 15,000 gallons/day of produced wastewater during the washdown and sanitation processes within the plant. Once the water is treated, it will be safe to discharge within the facility.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) oversees the state’s industrial pretreatment program alongside the US EPA. To remain in compliance, industrial facilities must acquire pretreatment permits to discharge wastewater to municipal wastewater treatment facilities, and those permits include discharge limits to prevent overloading or interference issues at those facilities.

In Rhino Foods’ case, the DAF system will help create a more predictable flow concentration for downstream municipal services. The food solids collected from the process will be used at a local PurposeEnergy plant and converted into electricity.

In addition to designing and delivering the DAF system, Kemco will offer hands-on training to the Rhino Foods team, including a planned full-time DAF operator.