Zachry Construction advances Dallas wastewater project

Zachry Construction Corp. is advancing the Central Regional Wastewater System chlorine and sulfur dioxide containment building project for the Trinity River Authority of Texas in Dallas.

The project will modernize critical wastewater infrastructure and support safe, reliable plant operations through upgraded containment, utility and systems improvements at the facility. The work includes a new chlorine and sulfur dioxide containment building, a supplemental chlorine storage building, pump stations and related improvements across the site.

As prime contractor, Zachry Construction is delivering a scope that also includes sitework, grading, paving, stormwater drainage, roadways, chemical solution piping, plant water piping, drain and stormwater piping, natural gas piping, and electrical and instrumentation systems. The project's expected completion date is fourth quarter 2029.