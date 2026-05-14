Orasqualia signs agreement for biogas power in Egypt

Orasqualia and the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) signed an agreement to implement a biogas power generation unit at the New Cairo Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in Egypt.

The process converts wastewater-derived biogas into renewable energy, covering 60–70% of the facility’s electricity demand (about 36 MW/d or 13,140 MWh annually), while optimizing efficiency and reducing operating costs.

The plant has been operational since 2013 and is Egypt’s first public-private partnership (PPP) project.

ORASQUALIA is a joint venture between Orascom Construction and AqualiaME.