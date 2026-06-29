NAMA Water Services lets Oman water and wasterwater services contract

June 29, 2026
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Key Highlights

  • NAMA Water Services let a contract to Suez and partners to reduce water losses, provide a continuous drinking water supply, and deliver sustainable wastewater services.
  • The partnership will deliver optimize networks, advanced leak detection, and pollution monitoring.  
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NAMA Water Services has let a contract to SUEZ and partners National Trading Company and National Energy Center to operate and maintain water and wastewater services for 43% of Oman's population across Muscat and the North Sharqiyah and South Sharqiyah Governorates.

The €2 billion performance-based contract was announced on June 29th. Over the next 15 years, Suez will work with NAMA to reduce water losses to 11% from 34%, provide a continuous drinking water supply, and deliver sustainable wastewater services to 2.3 million people in a country experiencing economic growth and a rising water demand.  

The partnership will deploy a range of proprietary innovations and technologies, including Aquadvanced to optimize networks, Inflowmatics and iDroloc to detect advanced leaks, and Sewerball to monitor pollution in sanitation networks in real time.

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