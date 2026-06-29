NAMA Water Services lets Oman water and wasterwater services contract

NAMA Water Services has let a contract to SUEZ and partners National Trading Company and National Energy Center to operate and maintain water and wastewater services for 43% of Oman's population across Muscat and the North Sharqiyah and South Sharqiyah Governorates.

The €2 billion performance-based contract was announced on June 29th. Over the next 15 years, Suez will work with NAMA to reduce water losses to 11% from 34%, provide a continuous drinking water supply, and deliver sustainable wastewater services to 2.3 million people in a country experiencing economic growth and a rising water demand.

The partnership will deploy a range of proprietary innovations and technologies, including Aquadvanced to optimize networks, Inflowmatics and iDroloc to detect advanced leaks, and Sewerball to monitor pollution in sanitation networks in real time.