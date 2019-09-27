WEF announces board of trustees; De Nora opens manufacturing plant; Redline Communications celebrates 20 years 

Water Environment Federation announces 2019–2020 board of trustees

The Water Environment Federation (WEF) announced its 2019­–2020 board of trustees confirmed by WEF’s House of Delegates during WEFTEC 2019 in Chicago. At a ceremony on Sept. 24, the WEF gavel of leadership was passed to President Jackie Jarrell, operations chief at Charlotte Water. In her role at Charlotte Water, Jarrell is responsible for the management of the operation and maintenance of five wastewater treatment facilities, consisting of a total capacity of 123 million gallons per day. Jarrell also has oversight of regulatory functions, process control, industrial pretreatment and continuous improvement programs within the operations areas.

In addition to Jarrell, the 2019–2020 board of trustees includes: former President Tom Kunetz (Chicago), President-Elect Lynn Broaddus (Minneapolis), Vice President Jamie Eichenberger (Denver), Treasurer Keith Hobson (Ames, Iowa) and Secretary and WEF Executive Director Walt Marlowe (Alexandria, Virginia). Trustees include: Rajendra Bhattarai (Austin, Texas), Howard Carter (Saco, Maine), Aimee Killeen (Baton Rouge), Mark Poling (Hillsboro, Oregon), John Trofatter (Land O’Lakes, Florida) and Ifetayo Venner (Tampa).

De Nora opens $29M manufacturing plant in Mentor, Ohio

De Nora, an electrochemical technologies and water treatment solutions provider, opened a greenfield manufacturing facility for the production of electrodes in Mentor, Ohio. The 110,000-square-foot building was designed for flexibility in production planning and will reduce lead time, optimize capacity and improve efficiency. The new facility represents an investment of $29 million and two years of planning and building.

Redline Communications celebrates 20 years

Redline Communications Group Inc. (Redline Communications), a provider of industrial wireless broadband network connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications, celebrated its 20-year anniversary. Redline Communications pioneered changes to industrial wireless communications withcustom solutions forremote environments across oceans, deserts and dense cities.