Sulfate reduction without biology: A hybrid nanofiltration-gypsum precipitation solution for data center cooling tower blowdown

Alternatives considered

While the team evaluated biological sulfate removal, ion exchange, and reverse osmosis (RO), it did not pursue these approaches. Biological treatment systems have not been widely applied to CTB, and while ion exchange can effectively remove sulfate, it generates a brine waste stream requiring disposal.

RO has a high rejection of all dissolved constituents, but scaling under high silica, calcium, and sulfate conditions limits recovery.

Nanofiltration (NF), similar to RO, can concentrate sulfate beyond calcium sulfate solubility limits in a 10% reject stream, enabling calcium sulfate precipitation in the NF reject. Unlike RO, NF can have a much higher tolerance to silica scaling with the correct membrane selection.

When it comes to precipitating sulfate in the NF reject, barium sulfate achieves lower concentrations, but its higher costs made it an unattractive candidate.

Based on these factors, NF with calcium sulfate precipitation on the reject stream emerged as the preferred approach.

Proposed solution: NF concentration + gypsum precipitation

The selected solution concentrates sulfate into a smaller sidestream using NF then removes sulfate from that reject stream via calcium sulfate precipitation. Treating a concentrated stream enables targeted chemical treatment while maintaining high overall recovery.

While calcium sulfate precipitation is not effective for direct CTB treatment due to solubility limitations, concentrating sulfate in the NF reject stream enables precipitation under controlled conditions.

Media filtration: NF requires feedwater with less than 5 mg/L TSS (total suspended solids), so pre-filtration is needed to reduce the design TSS (42-55 mg/L). Cooling towers scrub airborne particles from the environment in sizes 2.5–100 microns, but standard strainers and disc filters can't adequately handle the small solids or storage capacity needed. Dual media filtration effectively captures particles ≥5 microns and reduces backwash waste volumes.

Iron must also be reduced from 0.5–1.3 mg/L to 0.1 mg/L before NF. Greensand filtration replaces traditional sand in dual media filters to target both iron and TSS removal. It requires periodic regeneration with oxidants, but anticipated free bromine or free chlorine in the CTB prevents depletion, eliminating extra chemical steps.

Cartridge filtration: Each NF train is protected by 5-micron cartridge filters installed upstream. Cartridge filters are sized at 3–5 gpm per 10-inch equivalent, enabling monthly or fewer changeouts.

NF design basis and membrane selection: The system is designed for 90% recovery, with each train comprising three stages at an average 10 gfd (gallons / ft2 / day) flux. To handle variable temperatures and enhance turndown capacity, each train includes concentrate recycle and permeate backpressure options.

Commercial NF membranes vary widely in ion rejection rates. Selection prioritized maximizing sulfate rejection while limiting silica rejection to manage scaling risks. Figure 1 shows membrane performance predictions, identifying Hydranautics’ PRO-XS2, Veolia DK-400, and Veolia DSL NF8040 as top candidates.