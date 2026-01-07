SIPCOT awards desalination project for Tamil Nadu, India

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd. (SIPCOT) has awarded a contract to IDE Technologies for the design, construction, and operation of a new seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in Tamil Nadu, India.

The project, to be executed in partnership with Jindal Water Infrastructure Ltd. (JWIL) and Vishnusurya Projects and Infra (VPIL), will deliver 60 million liters per day (MLD) to Mullakadu, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu to support local water management and address growing water scarcity challenges.

IDE Technologies will operate the project under a Hybrid Annual Model and Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. The contract includes design and construction of the plant, and operation and maintenance of the facility for 15 years post-launch.