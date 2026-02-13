Applied Membranes, NX Filtration partner on pharmaceutical wastewater reuse

Applied Membranes Inc (AMI) will be using NX Filtration’s hollow fiber nanofiltration (HFNF) membranes for advanced wastewater reuse at a pharmaceutical company.

The pharmaceutical company seeks to reduce its freshwater intake and wastewater discharge by reusing its process water. AMI selected NX Filtration’s HFNF technology to remove high concentrations of organic compounds from the company’s wastewater stream by combining treated wastewater with a reverse osmosis (RO) system.