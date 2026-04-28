Chile lets concession for Salar del Carmen water reuse plant

Chile’s Sanitary Services Company (Econssa) let a $460 million concession to Sacyr Water for the Salar del Carmen water reuse plant in Antofagasta, Chile. The term of the concession is 35 years.

The plant, tendered by Chile’s Sanitary Services Company (Econssa), will be the largest in Latin America and will focus on reuse water for the mining industry.

The plant will capture pre-treated wastewater from the current Antofagasta plant, operated by Sacyr Water, and will take it to Salar del Carmen where the new treatment plant will have a final capacity of 900 l./sec.

It is expected that the pretreated waters will be transported along 16 km to the Salar del Carmen sector, including a 5.4-km section in the urban area that will be executed by microtunneling.

An additional 24 km will be built to La Negra and another 24 km to Mantos Blancos. The new treatment plant is expected to be operational in 2028.