First hybrid RO pilot launched in Southern France

SUEZ and Salinity Solutions launched the first hybrid batch reverse osmosis (HBRO) industrial pilot for municipal wastewater reuse at the Béziers wastewater treatment plant in southern France.

This first HBRO industrial pilot has a treatment capacity of 100 cu m/d and operates under real operating conditions at the Béziers plant. It is based on HyBatch™ technology, a piston-driven pressure exchange process developed and patented by Salinity Solutions, which recycles the brine multiple times until the targeted recovery rate is achieved.

This approach increases treated water recovery to 90–95% (compared with up to 85% for conventional reverse osmosis systems), limits scaling in the processes, and reduces the frequency of chemical cleanings, thereby extending membrane lifespan.

The project is supported by ADEME (Agence française de l’environnement et de la maîtrise de l’énergie), the French Environment and Energy Management Agency.