KURITA to host global water and environment event

(Minneapolis, Minnesota — Feb. 21, 2024 — Kurita Release) — As part of a global initiative, Kurita America has announced it will host their second annual Kurita Water & Environment Event on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The free global webinar series will feature over 30 sessions dedicated to four key pillars: water savings, reduced energy consumption, production efficiency, and waste reduction. The presenters include a diverse team of water management experts from Kurita who will discuss topics that are central to today’s water resources on a global level.

Kurita’s North American event will begin at 9:50 AM CST with keynote speakers, president and representative executive officer of Kurita Hirohiko Ejiri, and CEO for Kurita EMEA and the Americas, Jordi Verdés. Following the keynotes, Kurita America will broadcast five, live 30-minute sessions focused on sustainable technologies that optimize plant performance:

Protect your Cooling Water and Closed Loop Systems

Reduce Water Consumption with Optimal Cleaning on Media Filters

Minimize Energy Consumption & Greenhouse Gas Emissions with Steam Generation

Maintain Long-Term Membrane Performance and Create Shared Value Through Treatment Solutions

Extend Time Between CIP Events in the Biofuels Industry

As one of the leading water treatment providers in the world, Kurita is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that address water resource challenges while also promoting sustainability for a better world. Learn more and/or register here.