  • Subscribe
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Industry

    Kurita announces amalgamation of Canadian entities

    April 4, 2024
    The integration of the two companies will optimize the management resources across the  country, officials say.
    Related To: Kurita America
    kurtia

    (April  2, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — Kurita release) — Kurita America, part of the Kurita Group, a leading global provider of industrial water treatment solutions, recently announced the amalgamation of Keytech Water Management Company (KTWM) with Kurita Canada Inc. (KCI). The integrated entity will be known as Kurita Canada Inc., headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, and will serve customers  throughout Canada.

    KTWM initially joined the Kurita Group in April 2021. The integration of the two companies will optimize the management resources of KCI, which operates in the western part of Canada, with KTWM that currently serves the eastern part of the country.

    “We’re very pleased that in bringing our Canadian entities together, we’re able to better address the diverse challenges faced by our customers,” said Kurita America’s CEO Greg Becker. “As a global leader, we’re excited to bring a broad portfolio of innovative technologies and solutions to the Canadian marketplace.”

    Established in 1981, KTWM is a regional water treatment provider in eastern Canada serving multiple industries, including biofuels, food and beverage, institutional segments, and others. KTWM has a chemical manufacturing facility in Kitchener and has field teams positioned across Ontario to support chemical and equipment applications.

    The Kurita Group is one of the largest water treatment providers in the world with approximately 8000 employees located across 35 countries and R&D centers in Japan, Germany, and Singapore. Kurita is dedicated to creating shared value for customers and society through the development of sustainable business practices and technologies.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Meet the future of MV switchgear

    SureSeT new-generation metal-clad. Smarter. Smaller. Stronger.

    A digital circuit breaker built for the future

    EvoPacT medium voltage digital vacuum circuit breaker

    The New Generation of Intelligent MV Switchgear

    Step into the future of electrical infrastructure with Intelligent MV Switchgear - where traditional equipment becomes smart, providing real-time data on critical components like...

    Switchgear goes digital with SureSeT

    Discover what you can do with Square D natively digital MV metal-clad switchgear.

    Request More Information

    By clicking above, I acknowledge and agree to Endeavor Business Media’s Terms of Service and to Endeavor Business Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by Endeavor, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with Endeavor's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information will be shared with any sponsor(s) of the resource, so they can contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them. You may unsubscribe at any time.