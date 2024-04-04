Kurita announces amalgamation of Canadian entities

(April 2, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — Kurita release) — Kurita America, part of the Kurita Group, a leading global provider of industrial water treatment solutions, recently announced the amalgamation of Keytech Water Management Company (KTWM) with Kurita Canada Inc. (KCI). The integrated entity will be known as Kurita Canada Inc., headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, and will serve customers throughout Canada.

KTWM initially joined the Kurita Group in April 2021. The integration of the two companies will optimize the management resources of KCI, which operates in the western part of Canada, with KTWM that currently serves the eastern part of the country.

“We’re very pleased that in bringing our Canadian entities together, we’re able to better address the diverse challenges faced by our customers,” said Kurita America’s CEO Greg Becker. “As a global leader, we’re excited to bring a broad portfolio of innovative technologies and solutions to the Canadian marketplace.”

Established in 1981, KTWM is a regional water treatment provider in eastern Canada serving multiple industries, including biofuels, food and beverage, institutional segments, and others. KTWM has a chemical manufacturing facility in Kitchener and has field teams positioned across Ontario to support chemical and equipment applications.

The Kurita Group is one of the largest water treatment providers in the world with approximately 8000 employees located across 35 countries and R&D centers in Japan, Germany, and Singapore. Kurita is dedicated to creating shared value for customers and society through the development of sustainable business practices and technologies.