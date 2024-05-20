Veolia Water Technologies inaugurates its first regeneration plant in China

Veolia Water Technologies, a subsidiary of Veolia and a leading specialist in water treatment technologies and services, recently announced that the inauguration of its first ion exchange regeneration facility in China. The facility features state-of-the-art technology to efficiently recycle spent ion exchange resins, promoting resource optimization and sustainability.

Strategically located in the Changshu Economic and Technological Development Zone (CEDZ) in Jiangsu province, the new facility spans 6,000 square meters with a production capacity of 60 kL/d for mobile water services and 5 kL/d for service deionization. Environmental sustainability was a central focus in the design of the regeneration plant, which integrates innovative water recycling systems that will reduce city water consumption by up to 60%, preserving fresh water resources for the local community.

Established in 1992, CEDZ is a leader in innovation and environmental stewardship. Recent years have seen significant ecological improvements in areas such as water, air, and soil quality. These achievements resonate with Veolia's sustainability goals, evident in the strategic placement of the new facility within the CEDZ.

Veolia’s new state-of-the-art facility will enhance supply chain resilience for key industries, promoting environmental stewardship as part of Veolia's commitment to driving the ecological transformation. Through this investment of €10 million, Veolia reaffirms its dedication to meet the evolving needs of industries that require a reliable source of treated and ultrapure water, catalyzing positive change across vital sectors such as microelectronics, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, power generation, and the food and beverage industry. The plant's inauguration is a milestone advancement in Veolia's growth initiatives within the Chinese market, expanding its scope of services to better support customers and meet their treated and ultrapure water needs, expanding its scope of services to better support customers and meet their treated and ultrapure water needs.

Veolia recently unveiled its ambitious GreenUp strategic program for 2024-2027, accelerating the deployment of affordable, replicable solutions that depollute, decarbonize, and regenerate resources. Water technologies and solutions are at the heart of this program, and the new regeneration plant is a crucial milestone in advancing decarbonization and resource regeneration efforts in the company’s operations in China.

Veolia Water Technologies CEO Arnaud Valleteau said, “As leading global water technology experts, Veolia delivers on both performance and sustainability without compromise. Aligned with our GreenUp strategic program in terms of decarbonization and resource regeneration, this new facility marks a pivotal step in our journey. We're accelerating our efforts to provide essential sustainable solutions, recognizing the urgent need for action. China remains a growth market for Veolia, and we’re dedicated to expanding our presence and delivering on our promise of sustainability, in line with the country’s 30:60 dual carbon policy.”