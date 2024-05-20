  • Subscribe
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Industry

    Veolia Water Technologies inaugurates its first regeneration plant in China

    May 20, 2024
    The plant will provide a reliable source of treated and ultrapure water for businesses in sectors like microelectronics, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, power, and food and beverage.
    Related To: Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions
    Courtesy of Veolia
    veolia

    Veolia Water Technologies, a subsidiary of Veolia and a leading specialist in water treatment technologies and services, recently announced that the inauguration of its first ion exchange regeneration facility in China. The facility features state-of-the-art technology to efficiently recycle spent ion exchange resins, promoting resource optimization and sustainability.

    Strategically located in the Changshu Economic and Technological Development Zone (CEDZ) in Jiangsu province, the new facility spans 6,000 square meters with a production capacity of 60 kL/d for mobile water services and 5 kL/d for service deionization. Environmental sustainability was a central focus in the design of the regeneration plant, which integrates innovative water recycling systems that will reduce city water consumption by up to 60%, preserving fresh water resources for the local community.

    Established in 1992, CEDZ is a leader in innovation and environmental stewardship. Recent years have seen significant ecological improvements in areas such as water, air, and soil quality. These achievements resonate with Veolia's sustainability goals, evident in the strategic placement of the new facility within the CEDZ.

    Veolia’s new state-of-the-art facility will enhance supply chain resilience for key industries, promoting environmental stewardship as part of Veolia's commitment to driving the ecological transformation. Through this investment of €10 million, Veolia reaffirms its dedication to meet the evolving needs of industries that require a reliable source of treated and ultrapure water, catalyzing positive change across vital sectors such as microelectronics, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, power generation, and the food and beverage industry. The plant's inauguration is a milestone advancement in Veolia's growth initiatives within the Chinese market, expanding its scope of services to better support customers and meet their treated and ultrapure water needs, expanding its scope of services to better support customers and meet their treated and ultrapure water needs.

    Veolia recently unveiled its ambitious GreenUp strategic program for 2024-2027, accelerating the deployment of affordable, replicable solutions that depollute, decarbonize, and regenerate resources. Water technologies and solutions are at the heart of this program, and the new regeneration plant is a crucial milestone in advancing decarbonization and resource regeneration efforts in the company’s operations in China.

    Veolia Water Technologies CEO Arnaud Valleteau said, “As leading global water technology experts, Veolia delivers on both performance and sustainability without compromise. Aligned with our GreenUp strategic program in terms of decarbonization and resource regeneration, this new facility marks a pivotal step in our journey. We're accelerating our efforts to provide essential sustainable solutions, recognizing the urgent need for action. China remains a growth market for Veolia, and we’re dedicated to expanding our presence and delivering on our promise of sustainability, in line with the country’s 30:60 dual carbon policy.”

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Meet the future of MV switchgear

    SureSeT new-generation metal-clad. Smarter. Smaller. Stronger.

    A digital circuit breaker built for the future

    EvoPacT medium voltage digital vacuum circuit breaker

    The New Generation of Intelligent MV Switchgear

    Step into the future of electrical infrastructure with Intelligent MV Switchgear - where traditional equipment becomes smart, providing real-time data on critical components like...

    Switchgear goes digital with SureSeT

    Discover what you can do with Square D natively digital MV metal-clad switchgear.

    Request More Information

    By clicking above, I acknowledge and agree to Endeavor Business Media’s Terms of Service and to Endeavor Business Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by Endeavor, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with Endeavor's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information will be shared with any sponsor(s) of the resource, so they can contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them. You may unsubscribe at any time.