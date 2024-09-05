  • Subscribe
    Gorman-Rupp introduces 6400 Series standard and vortex end suction pumps

    Sept. 5, 2024
    This new product line offers robust performance and reliability, tailored for municipal, industrial, construction, and agricultural applications.
    Courtesy of Gorman-Rupp
    6400 Series pump
    6400 Series pump

    MANSFIELD, OhioAug. 29, 2024 (PRNewswire) — Gorman-Rupp, a leading manufacturer of pumping equipment, is excited to announce the release of its new 6400 Series standard and vortex end suction pumps. This new product line offers robust performance and reliability, tailored for municipal, industrial, construction and agricultural applications.

    The 6400 Series includes standard end suction pumps in 2", 3" and 4" sizes, and vortex end suction pumps in 4" and 6" sizes. These pumps are designed to use the proven Super T Series rotating assemblies, complemented by a newly designed end suction casing. With the same footprint as the Super T Series, the 6400 Series is an easy integration for customers already using Gorman-Rupp's popular Super T Series products. These pumps can also be equipped with the Eradicator or Eradicator Plus solids management technologies for dealing with tough, stringy solids.

    The 6400 Series was developed to offer a cost-effective alternative to the Super T Series for flooded suction applications. Utilizing the Super T Series rotating assembly, a trusted industry standard since the 1960s, these pumps promise high reliability and performance. The use of interchangeable parts means customers can reduce maintenance costs and inventory complexity by leveraging existing spare parts and assemblies.

    The 6400 Series is ideal for a wide range of applications across the municipal, industrial, construction, and agricultural sectors. From managing wastewater to handling abrasive sludges in plants, these pumps deliver dependable and efficient performance.

    Gorman-Rupp Pumps

    www.grpumps.com

