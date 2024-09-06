Energy Recovery to cover low-pressure, ZLD, lithium and other applications at WEFTEC

(SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — Sept 4, 2024) — Energy Recovery, Inc. a global leader in energy efficiency technology, recently announced their featured products and presentations for the Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC), the largest annual water quality exhibition in North America.

The company will be showcasing a comprehensive suite of energy recovery devices (ERD) for water and wastewater industries, saving up to 60% in energy costs in reverse osmosis and nanofiltration-based systems. This includes the Low-Pressure PX pressure exchanger, which is ideal for brackish water reverse osmosis and water reuse in municipal and industrial applications.

As a leader in the water industry, Energy Recovery will also deliver two presentations at the conference.

On October 7 at 3:30-3:45pm and at 3:55-4:10pm, Erik Desormeaux, Director of New Applications at Energy Recovery, will present on “Solutions for Energy Efficiency in Low-Pressure Reverse Osmosis” as part of the show’s Technology Spotlight program in the Energy Recovery booth #7647.

In addition, on October 9 at 9:00-9:30am, Erik Desormeaux will give a technical session on “Reducing Energy Use and Costs of Zero Liquid Discharge for Lithium Brine Mining, Battery Manufacturing, and Battery Recycling” as part of the “Lithium Recovery Using Advanced Water Treatment Technologies” program track. The session will take place in Room 349 of the New Orleans Convention Center.

“At Energy Recovery, we’re a solutions provider, working in tandem with our customers to help them improve their operations and energy efficiency, so we always appreciate attending an event like WEFTEC,” said Desormeaux. “We look forward to connecting with people and discussing the challenges and opportunities they’re facing in this industry.”

Attendees to WEFTEC—running from Oct. 5-9 in New Orleans—can find Energy Recovery at Booth #7647. Several leading experts will be at the booth, including:

Eric Kadaj - Sr. Director, Market and Applications Development

Erik Desormeaux - Director of New Applications

Juan Miguel Pinto - Sr. Director, Global Water Sales OEM

Jason Deal – Sales Manager, USA

For more information on Energy Recovery, visit https://energyrecovery.com/.