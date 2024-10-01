Tsurumi Pump to display latest wastewater solutions at WEFTEC

October 1, 2024 (Tsurumi Pump release) — Tsurumi Pump returns to WEFTEC this year to showcase its comprehensive range of submersible pumps, mixers, aerators, and other process equipment for the sewage and wastewater sectors. The exhibition will take place from October 7 to 9 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tsurumi’s booth number is #4341.

Tsurumi will spotlight its AVANT line of wastewater submersible pumps, designed for municipal sewage and wastewater treatment applications. Global company experts from Japan, Australia, South Africa, and Italy will be present, as will the team from Tsurumi (America), Inc. They will be available to answer questions, demonstrate product features, and provide in-depth information on the company’s wide product offering.

“We are really excited to be back at WEFTEC this year! It’s a great opportunity to showcase our wastewater line. I’m looking forward to attendees visiting our booth and learning more about our offerings, from pumps to process equipment and more,” said Chris Bristol, Tsurumi’s sales manager for municipal products.

Advanced pump technology

Tsurumi’s booth will include various pump displays, such as:

AVANT: MY Series, including the MYCZ chopper pump

AVANT: MMR Series, explosion proof mixers

Tsurumi Pump C Series cutter pumps and

Process Equipment

Tsurumi’s AVANT line efficiently handles wastewater containing large solids, featuring a high-efficiency IE3 electric motor, anti-clogging hydraulics and a cast-iron body. The advanced impeller design reduces clogging and ensures seamless operations. Within this line, the MQ Series is highly customizable to meet specific needs, while the MY Series offers readily available inventory for urgent demands.

The company’s wastewater process lineup further comprises FM-approved mixers, dehydrators, aerators, bar screens, decanters, skimmers and more.

“We’re excited to showcase our MY and MQ Series from the AVANT line at this year’s show,” said Chuck Rickman, Tsurumi’s VP of sales. “We invite all attendees to stop by our booth to connect with our sales team, participate in hands-on training and have a chance to win some great prizes!”

WEFTEC is North America’s largest annual water quality exhibition, drawing in over 21,000 attendees and providing professionals a platform to connect with industry experts and explore the latest innovative solutions.

To learn more about Tsurumi's range of equipment for the sewage and wastewater industries