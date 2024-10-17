  • Subscribe
    1. Industry

    Kurita America launches Kurita Dropwise Condensation Technology in North America

    Oct. 17, 2024
    Kurita Dropwise Condensation Technology is designed to increase operating efficiency, improve productivity and conserve energy in industrial production facilities.
    Courtesy of Kurita America
    October 9, 2024- Minneapolis, MN (Kurita America release) — Kurita America, part of the leading global provider of industrial water treatment solutions the Kurita Group, today announced the introduction of Kurita Dropwise Condensation Technology in the North American marketplace. Originally developed by parent company, Kurita Water Industries in Japan, this patent-pending Kurita Dropwise Condensation Technology is designed to increase operating efficiency, improve productivity, and conserve energy in industrial production facilities.

    Kurita Dropwise Condensation Technology is dosed continuously into the steam line in front of the target heat exchanger to increase the water repellency of surfaces, which greatly enhances heat transfer efficiency. At the same time, steam consumption can be reduced, which leads to decrease fuel consumption and ultimately, lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

    The steam generated from the boiler releases latent heat when condensing on the surface of the heat exchanger and stays in a film form. This is a significant factor inhibiting heat conduction in production processes. Kurita Dropwise Condensation Technology eliminates this thin water film,  and can reduce steam consumption by five to ten percent, according to Kurita’s field results.

    “We are very excited to offer this unique technology to our customers here in the U.S. and Canada,” said Joe Hoyt, director of heavy industry. “Kurita Dropwise Condensation Technology has helped our customers around the world cut costs while also reducing water use and carbon emissions.”

    Kurita Dropwise Condensation Technology is part of a portfolio of Value+ solutions that refers to specific products, technologies, and business models that are highly effective in saving water and reducing GHG emissions and industrial waste. Kurita’s Value+ technologies also help improve plant productivity and profitability across multiple industries, including paper & pulp, oil and gas, and chemical and hydrocarbon production processes.

    About Kurita

    Established in 1949, the Kurita Group is one of the largest water treatment providers in the world with approximately 8000 employees located across 35 countries and R&D centers in Japan, Germany, and Singapore. Kurita is dedicated to creating shared value for customers and society through the development of sustainable business practices and technologies. For more information about Kurita America visit https://www.kuritaamerica.com. For more information about the Kurita Group visit https://www.kurita.co.jp/english/.

