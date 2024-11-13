  • Subscribe
    1. Industry

    LiqTech receives order from leading tech company for lithium brine production

    Nov. 13, 2024
    BALLERUP, Denmark, Nov. 13, 2024 (PRNewswire) — LiqTech International, Inc., a high-tech filtration technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, today announced the receipt of an order from a leading technology company for lithium brine production in the U.S.

    Electric vehicles are powered by batteries that rely on lithium, an indispensable metal that uniquely enables a wide variety of electrode chemistries with high volumetric energy density and fast charging. The broad adoption of electric vehicles requires a substantial increase in lithium production. To realize this electric future, traditional methods of lithium production must be replaced with new technology that can deliver higher rates of production while meeting basic environmental standards.

    Brine resources hold a substantial amount of the world's lithium, but until now, the lack of a scalable extraction technology has hindered their development. One of the suitable solutions for lithium brine extraction is ion exchange. LiqTech ultrafiltration (UF) membrane filtration technology shows the huge potential to be an excellent pre-treatment step for enhancing downstream ion exchange process.

    "I am very excited with this commercial order. In the past months, we have conducted a couple of small-scale tests at customer sites in the U.S. and illustrated superior performance of our UF membrane filtration technology for lithium brine production," commented Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech. "This order provides a unique opportunity for LiqTech to demonstrate our UF technology robustness and efficiency in challenging onsite situations. We look forward to meeting the requirements of this customer within this new application, and to seeing the significant opportunity it can bring to both parties over time."

    The new commercial system is scheduled to be delivered to the customer in the 4th quarter of 2024.

