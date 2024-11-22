(Electro-Chemical Devices release) — Process and plant engineers concerned about meeting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pollution requirements for accidental water leaks or treated wastewater effluent and storm water run-off will find the Oil-in-Water OIW80 Analyzer from Electro-Chemical Devices (ECD) helps detect those leaks quickly and ensures wastewater meets federal, state and local regulations to avoid shutdowns, fines and clean-ups.

The ECD OIW80 Analyzer assists in meeting environmental regulations by swiftly detecting oily water contaminations. Its robust, state-of-the-art fluorescence sensing technology promptly identifies petrochemical leaks or spills and monitors treated effluent to help prevent drinking water pollution, protect ecosystems, reduce the risk of emergency shutdowns, product batch fouling losses, unplanned maintenance, state/federal regulatory corrective actions and fines.

Oil in water poses a significant challenge for the petrochemical and various other heavy-duty process industries. Incidents such as large industrial plant fuel pipe leaks, broken valve spills, and storage tank ruptures that can all result in plant water and effluent contamination affecting surface water, ground water and water storage systems.

In addition to conventional petrochemical plants, industries including new hydrogen (H2) production plants relying on methane steam reforming technology, electric power generation, electronics, food/beverage, pharmaceuticals and mining are all vulnerable to oil-in-water contamination. Leaks also can rapidly impact plant water re-use systems and effluent treatment at facilities such as airports, harbors, large university or corporate campuses, and convention centers—anywhere paved surfaces support transportation systems.

ECD’s OIW80 Oil in Water Analyzer precisely measures oil over a wide range of 0 to 15 ppm (mg/L). It can be factory preconfigured to measure oil in multiple ranges or easily set in the field. This high-performance analyzer's responsive sensor operates over a broad temperature range from 41 to 113°F (5 to 45°C), quickly detecting leaks and alerting plant technicians.

Developed by ECD for application in demanding and dirty plant environments, the dependable OIW80 Oil in Water Analyzer features a rugged sensor with a built-in wiper cleaning system. This system removes bio-solids and films that might cloud the sensor window’s visibility, reducing the need for unplanned manual checks by technicians and scheduled maintenance cleanings.

Heavy-duty OIW80 sensor construction includes strong, corrosion-resistant Stainless Steel (standard) or optional Titanium and meets the IP68 water ingress standard. Every aspect of the sensor’s design has been tailored for years of reliable operation and trouble-free service in the demanding wet environments typical of industrial process and municipal water and wastewater treatment applications.

The proven OIW80 sensor utilizes state-of-the-art Fluorescence sensing technology for precision measurement of oil in water that is proportional to its concentration. The sensor communicates with ECD’s T80 Universal Transmitter upon oil detection or ECD’s LQ800 Controller or directly with a control system (PLC) via the sensor’s serial communications.

Installation requires no tedious long training or special tools at additional cost. When a technician plugs the the OIW80 sensor into the intelligent ECD T80 Transmitter, the sensor’s calibration range information is automatically uploaded to the analyzer. It then configures the displays and outputs of the transmitter to values for the oil sensor’s measurement parameters. The whole process is fast, easy and complete in very little time.

The T80 Transmitters are available as either single-channel or dual-channel devices, allowing one analyzer to measure up to two parameters or two ranges. This transmitter is available in a 24 VDC or a 100/240 VAC power configuration. All versions come with Modbus RTU RS485 communications or an optional HART® output to support integration with larger control systems.