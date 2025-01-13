Transition Industries, Veolia partner to redefine industrial water use at Pacifico Mexinol Project

LOS MOCHIS, Mexico (January 13, 2025) — (BUSINESS WIRE) — Transition Industries LLC, a developer of world-scale, net-zero carbon emissions methanol and hydrogen projects, and Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, world leader in water technology, have signed an agreement to explore the provision of advanced industrial water technology for the Pacifico Mexinol project in Sinaloa, Mexico. Expected to initiate operations in 2028, Pacifico Mexinol is poised to be the world’s largest standalone ultra-low carbon chemical production facility in the world, with an output of 6,145 metric tons of methanol (MT) per day.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlines the collaboration between Transition Industries and Veolia to develop a purpose-driven water strategy for the Pacifico Mexinol project. Designed with Ahome Municipality’s Drinking Water and Sewage Board (JAPAMA), this strategy would make the Pacifico Mexinol site one of the world's largest applications of industrial water reuse from municipal effluent, leveraging Veolia’s state-of-the-art technological solutions.

The Pacifico Mexinol project's water management approach tackles water scarcity head-on by using innovative technologies to avoid tapping into freshwater sources, thereby preserving these precious resources for local agriculture and community needs.

Instead, it employs a closed-loop system that treats and recycles municipal wastewater, adhering to national regulations. This approach will prevent more than 8.5 million cubic meters of wastewater annually from being discharged into the Bay of Ohuira, reducing environmental impact.

Under the terms of the MOU, Veolia would design and equip the water treatment plant with advanced technologies such as ZeeWeed 500D™ ultrafiltration membranes, PROflex™ reverse osmosis membranes and E-Cell™ electrodeionization. Veolia would also be responsible for commissioning and starting-up the equipment and technology to optimize the performance of the Pacifico Mexinol project treatment plant.

Balmore Brito, Pacifico-Mexinol Project Director and Head of Engineering and Technology for Transition Industries, said: “Years of community and municipal engagement has led to the development of a set of purpose-driven design solutions, like our wastewater strategy. The ability to partner with Veolia, a global leader in water solutions, to leverage technology and minimize negative environmental impacts, is foundational to our core values of combating climate change and leading in environmental and social responsibility.”

Anne Le Guennec, Senior Executive VP for Worldwide Water Technologies at Veolia added: “We are very proud to partner with Transition Industries on this transformative project. Our best-in-class water technologies and regeneration processes will enable sustainable methanol production, contributing to the acceleration of decarbonization and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, in full alignment with our GreenUP strategic program commitments.”

Transition Industries is jointly developing Pacifico Mexinol with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. When it initiates operations in 2028, Pacifico Mexinol is expected to be the largest single ultra-low carbon methanol facility in the world – producing approximately 350,000 MT of green methanol and 1.8 million MT of blue methanol annually from natural gas with carbon capture.

This partnership between Transition Industries and Veolia marks a significant step forward in sustainable industrial practices, demonstrating the power of collaboration in addressing global environmental challenges while driving economic growth.