Kurita America announces Todd Emslander as successor to retiring CEO Greg Becker

April 1, 2025, Minneapolis, MN (Kurita America release) — Kurita America, part of the Kurita Group, a leading global provider of industrial water treatment and process technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Emslander as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective April 1, 2025. This announcement aligns with the planned retirement of his predecessor, Greg Becker, a 40-year veteran of the water treatment industry who has guided the company through significant change and growth.

This leadership transition marks a significant milestone for Kurita America, which is the combined representation of a number of legacy brands, including U.S. Water Services, Fremont Industries, Tonka Water, Keytech Water Management, and most recently Avista Technologies Inc.

"As I step into retirement, I am confident that Todd is the ideal leader to guide Kurita America into its next evolution. Todd’s deep industry knowledge, proven track record, and unwavering commitment to excellence will undoubtedly bring fresh perspectives and new opportunities to our team. I am excited to see how his guidance will further elevate our company and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders," said Becker.

Emslander brings over 25 years of industry expertise, 17 of which have been spent within the Kurita organization. He played a pivotal role in advancing ethanol process technologies, helping Kurita America expand its presence in this critical sector and extensively increasing its influence and revenue potential within the renewable energy space. For the past five years, Emslander has served as executive vice president of sales, driving strategic initiatives that enhanced its industry leadership and profitability. This included expansion into new markets, such as heavy industry and microelectronics, resulting in notable revenue growth.

“I’m honored to have been chosen as Greg’s successor,” Emslander explains. “Greg’s leadership has been instrumental in Kurita America’s notable success. Thanks to his leadership, Kurita America is exceptionally well-positioned to optimize our long-term growth strategy focused on driving market expansion and delivering innovative, sustainable water treatment solutions that create lasting value for both our customers and the global community."

About Kurita America

Kurita America brings innovations to market through the Kurita Way: a holistic water management approach that incorporates equipment, technologies, engineering, and services to deliver optimal results while conserving natural resources for a sustainable world. For more information about Kurita America visit kuritaamerica.com.