Saving water and tailings dam space: Part 2 — pilot results, optimization and long-term potential

By Eric Gentis, Stephen Benyo, Guillermo Flores, Gabriel Rodrigues and Dustin Miller of Flottweg Separation Technology

Part 1 of this series outlined the operational challenges facing a medium-sized fluorspar mine in central Mexico and described the setup of a month-long pilot trial using a Flottweg mining decanter centrifuge. In this second and final installment, we present the trial’s findings in detail, including separation performance metrics, optimization strategies and operational insights. Readers will gain a deeper understanding of how the technology performed under real-world mining conditions, and what these results mean for scaling up water recovery and reducing tailings dam dependence.

Following the month-long pilot trial setup described in Part 1, the mining team and Flottweg engineers began full 24/7 operation of the Z5E mining decanter centrifuge.

With the feed challenges addressed and the unit running steadily, the focus shifted to collecting and analyzing performance data under a variety of operating conditions. The goal was to determine not only whether the centrifuge could meet the mine’s water recovery and tailings reduction targets, but also how to optimize its operation for efficiency, reliability and scalability.

Purpose of the pilot trial

The main objectives for the mining company included:

Reduction of water consumption for significant Opex cost savings, as well as for the sustainable use of resources.

Minimizing the daily volume of tailings to the current dam, which will increase its lifetime by more than 5x. This will further improve the efficiency of their tailings management system by returning water to the process.

Minimizing environmental impact of the tailings operation and reducing the tailings footprint on local rural land.

Use of any polymer or coagulant is not permitted as it negatively impacts the flotation process. Separation must therefore be done mechanically only.

To pilot test the Z5E unit on site to ensure the possibility of scale-up to the Z92s as currently installed at their original mine and plant site.

Pilot trial

The pilot unit was brought up to optimal operating performance relatively quickly once the initial feed issues were overcome. These issues were:

Settling of the larger sand particles in the longer-than-usual feed line which choked the feed capacity down; and

Larger tramp mineral pieces (often more than 6mm, some as large as 10mm) causing the lobe feed pump to occasionally operate sub-optimally.

The opportunity to test various scenarios using differing feed rates and centrifuge bowl and scroll speeds was taken. This was done to ascertain whether various optimum feed/differential speed combinations between centrifuge bowl and scroll RPMs could successfully be achieved. Clarity of the resultant centrate (liquid discharge) and dryness of solids (DS) produced was measured against the input feed at each setting.

The trial proved that the mining centrifuge can be rapidly recalibrated, allowing the running of multiple separate “what-if” scenarios over the trial period.

The Z5E unit is still operated 24/7 at the time of this writing and the same sampling protocol is continued approximately every hour. The 117 data points selected represent both planned variables tests and mimicked “steady state” operation.

Methodology

The Flottweg model Z5E-4/451 decanter centrifuge selected was equipped with a unique mining-state wear package to ensure that wear on the bowl, scroll and all entrance and exit points of the unit are protected against the sliding wear that accompanies the typical mining material found in mining process underflow. It is designed with the durability to cope with occasional tramp materials typically found in a mining environment.

The pilot test equipment consisted of the decanter centrifuge, its steel elevation stand and its sealed/cooled control panel. It also included a feed pump and flowmeter. This unit did not have a density meter, so readings were mostly set at 15% solids for calculation purposes.

The centrifuge discharges both the solid and liquid streams by gravity.

The centrifuge’s control panel is connected to all instrumentation and monitors all aspects of operation. Immediate and automatic adjustments are made to account for changes in volume or density input feed. The master controls will select any needed changes in RPM of bowl and/or scroll, also their differential speed to maintain steady-state output. Bearings are also continuously and automatically monitored for any vibration changes, as is electrical feed.

Any loss of power will have the centrifuge automatically cut input feed and drain the bowl of solids. Resumption of power at any time will have the unit automatically come back to steady production state, no matter which part of the powering-off cycle is interrupted.

Analysis

A field lab was set up at each site to analyze dry solids (DS) for the feed, centrate and cake samples generated. Duplicate samples were also taken for analysis at the Flottweg laboratories, which conducted additional analysis including total suspended solids (TSS) of feed and centrate samples. Multiple samples of feed, solids and centrate were sent to Flottweg’s U.S. and Germany laboratories for analysis.