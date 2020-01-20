U.S. EPA Settlement with Southern California Refinery Improves Chemical Safety at Torrance Facility

The refinery corrected the chemical safety violations and will pay $125,000 in penalties.

Jan 20th, 2020
I Stock 1197074239 Thossaphol
Thossaphol/iStock

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement agreement with the Torrance Refining Company LLC over chemical safety and risk management violations. The refinery corrected the violations, will pay $125,000 in penalties, and will spend $219,000 to enhance chemical safety features at the refinery.  

“It is critical for the refinery to maintain an up-to-date and accurate Risk Management Plan,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker.  “These actions ensure that facilities handling dangerous materials are minimizing potential impacts to the environment and the surrounding community.”

An EPA inspection found that Torrance Refining violated the Clean Air Act’s Chemical Accident Prevention Program because of inaccuracies in their Risk Management Plan, including:

  • Failure to properly conduct a hazard assessment
  • Failure to properly document repairs on equipment
  • Failure to follow emergency operating procedures

As part of the settlement, the Torrance Refinery has agreed to install a new automated water system to mitigate potential releases at its largest modified hydrofluoric acid tank.

The Clean Air Act’s Risk Management Program requires facilities with significant quantities of toxic substances to develop and implement a Chemical Accident Prevention or Risk Management Program. When properly implemented, risk management plans help prevent chemical releases and minimize their potential impacts at facilities that store large amounts of hazardous substances and flammable chemicals. Facilities are required to update and resubmit their risk management plans at least once every five years. The plans are used by EPA to assess chemical risks to surrounding communities and to prepare for emergency responses.

For more information on the Risk Management Plan requirements under the Clean Air Act, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/rmp.

More in Oil & Gas
Courtesy of BUMAX
Fighting metallic corrosion in the process industries
A push for corrosion resistant fasteners can decrease environmental impact and maintenance costs in the oil and gas, chemical and water treatment industries.
Dec 4th, 2019
Acid mine drainage in the Sao Domingos Mine, a deserted open-pit mine in Mertola, Alentejo, Portugal
Brine mitigation for the mining and food and beverage industries
Combining a reverse osmosis system with an integrated salt precipitation unit can create a solution for industrial wastewater and brackish water.
Nov 12th, 2019
1910 Iw Wfoc P01
Treating High-Strength and Toxic Wastewaters While Producing Methane for Fuel
Zimpro® Catalytic Gasification technology cleans the dirtiest wastewater streams, such as spent caustic, from refinery and petrochemical industries.
Nov 2nd, 2019
BAUER Nimr LLC and Petroleum Development Oman pepresentatives with GORD founding chairman.
Wetland project in Oman recognized with award
During the Qatar Sustainability Summit 2019, BAUER Nimr and Petroleum Development Oman received the award for efforts to make the oil and gas sector environmentally efficient.
Nov 1st, 2019
FTC Invicta vessel on-site at a Texas refinery. All images courtesy of FTC
Liquid-solids filter improves boiler feedwater filtration system efficiency
A coreless, trapezoidal filtration design extends life of reverse osmosis membranes and supports cost-effective boiler feedwater operations.
Sep 9th, 2019
grandriver/iStock
Produced water treatment system market expected to surge through 2029
A report by Future Market Insights shows the global produced water treatment system market’s growth is due to the demand from the oil and gas industry.
Aug 19th, 2019
Nicholas Free/iStock
Applied Motion Products builds headquarters; Kendra II and De Nora to open produced water facility; SPX opens calibration center
Industry news: Applied Motion Products to construct corporate headquarters; Kendra II and De Nora to complete facility; SPX FLOW opens calibration center.
Jul 26th, 2019
Engineering 1834344 640
Groundwater Resource Development for the Natural Gas Industry
For the natural gas industry, access to on-site water supplies for hydraulic fracturing can provide the make-or-break difference to maximize the profitability of resource development.
Jul 10th, 2019
Chemistry Close Up Color 220989
Lisa Henthorne named president of the Produced Water Society
CTO at Water Standard and Monarch Separators elected as head of PWS.
Jun 26th, 2019
B&amp;M Noskowski/iStock
Multiple orifice valves market expected to have CAGR of 2.4% from 2018 to 2028
A report by Persistence Market Research shows the global multiple orifice valves market is expected to expand at CAGR of 2.4% during 2018 to 2028.
Jun 24th, 2019
Image courtesy of Exterran
Exterran wins Permian contract; Buckeye Valve rebrands; World Water-Tech North America moves to LA
Industry news: Exterran Corporation secures produced water contract; Buckeye Valve becomes JMC Technical Sales; World Water-Tech North America moves to LA.
May 31st, 2019
Black Contemporary Dark 270435
EPA seeks public input on Draft Study of Oil and Gas Extraction Wastewater Management
Study will look at how the agency, states, tribes and others view the current state of regulation and management of wastewater from the oil and gas industry.
May 20th, 2019
Industrial 2316491
Secondary Effluent Reuse
Both refineries and municipalities can see enormous mutual benefit from entering into reuse partnerships.
Apr 1st, 2019
Content Dam Ww Online Articles 2019 03 Wwi Suez China
SUEZ wins three new water management contracts in China
Supports the Greater Bay Area in China in its transition to a circular economy.
Mar 28th, 2019