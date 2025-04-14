LENEXA, Kan. (Smith & Loveless release) – Smith & Loveless Inc., the global leader in advanced grit removal system technologies, highlights the OPTIFLOW 270 Baffle System, an advanced retrofit solution designed to enhance grit removal performance in PISTA 270 Grit Chambers and other kinds of 270-degree vortex grit removal systems. Engineered to improve grit capture across all flow conditions, the OPTIFLOW 270 Baffle System elevates removal efficiencies to 95 percent for particles down to 150 microns, ensuring superior system performance.

The complete OPTIFLOW 270 Baffle System comprises up to three specialized baffle elements—OPTIFLOW 270 LFB, B, and STF—each strategically designed to optimize vortex flow patterns within the chamber. The OPTIFLOW 270 LFB baffle is installed on all units where the lowest flow rate is below 60 percent of the design rate, ensuring proper influent velocity into the vortex chamber. This inlet channel baffle plays a crucial role in maintaining the forced vortex flow pattern, enabling consistent and efficient grit removal performance.

The OPTIFLOW 270 B baffle, positioned at the chamber’s exit, enhances the toroidal flow path by reducing the weir effect and increasing fine grit retention. For non-S&L 270-degree vortex grit chambers with sloped floors, the OPTIFLOW 270® STF baffle can be applied to convert the system for optimal grit removal performance, aligning it with PISTA®-level efficiency.

Designed for both new and existing PISTA 270 chambers, as well as select non-S&L vortex systems, the OPTIFLOW 270 Baffle System enables facilities to maximize grit removal without major infrastructure modifications. With this upgrade, operators achieve consistent, high-efficiency grit removal while improving long-term system reliability and reducing maintenance demands.

For more information about the OPTIFLOW 270 Baffle System and other Smith & Loveless products, visit www.SmithAndLoveless.com.

About Smith & Loveless, Inc.

Founded in 1946, Smith & Loveless Inc. is a global manufacturing leader of engineered systems for the water and mining industries with installations in more than 75 nations around the world.