The importance of industrial water and steam treatment, Part 4.5

A very important part of the discussion in the previous installment of this series1 concerned flow-accelerated corrosion (FAC) and the proper feedwater treatment methods to control it. An integral component of any treatment program should be iron monitoring to ensure that feedwater chemistry is optimized. It seems though that some power plant and design-engineering personnel do not recognize the importance of condensate/feedwater iron monitoring, or they cling to somewhat archaic methods to do so. This article outlines modern methods for iron monitoring.

Times have changed

The large coal-fired plants of the last century were built for base-load operation. Once the unit reached steady-state operation following an outage, the goal for operators and technical personnel was to maintain stable conditions for the long term. Iron monitoring was only considered important at unit startup following an outage. Any shutdown — but especially long outages — will cause impurities and debris, including iron oxide particulates and silica, to dislodge from various surfaces in the steam-generating network and enter the condensate on startup. Common, therefore, was to “hold” the unit at graduated pressure stages to allow impurity removal via the boiler blowdown.

Typically, more than 90% of iron corrosion products in a steam-generating network exist as iron oxide particulates. The Babcock & Wilcox Company developed the Millipore filter test to evaluate feedwater iron concentrations based on the intensity of the color produced on white filter paper, per filtration of one liter water samples. The papers must be dried to perform an accurate analysis, after which the color can be compared to reference charts. These tests can be quite effective for determining when boiler load can be increased during startup. However, more precise analytical techniques to measure iron concentrations in a low part-per-billion (ppb) range are necessary for evaluating FAC, which leads to the core discussion of this article.

Trace iron analyses for FAC control

As outlined in Reference 1 (and in References 2 and 4 of that article), and as the name implies, flow-accelerated corrosion occurs at locations of flow disturbances in feedwater piping such as elbows, reducing fittings and economizer elbows. The elbows in the low-pressure circuits of heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) are also susceptible to FAC. Because FAC is a localized corrosion mechanism, serious damage can occur with only slight metal loss. Guidelines by such organizations as the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the International Association for the Properties of Water and Steam (IAPWS) suggest that regardless of the feedwater treatment program, with proper chemistry monitoring and control the iron concentration should remain below 2 ppb. Even a seemingly slight elevation above this level, even 5, 10 or 15 ppb at steady-state conditions, suggests inadequate chemistry control, and that FAC may be underway. To reiterate, FAC-induced failures over the last three decades have killed and injured a number of plant personnel. Two photos of the mechanical results from FAC failures are shown in Figure 1.

Accordingly, it is in the best interest of facility managers to invest in the technology and employee training to properly monitor and control steam generator chemistry. Because carbon steel corrosion products predominantly exist as particulate iron, on-line particle counting and corrosion product sampling have been employed for monitoring. The latter incorporates both filtration and ion exchange to capture particulate and dissolved metals. It is common to collect a sample for a week or so, and then have the filters and ion exchange resin analyzed for deposit quantities. The analyzer has a flow totalizer, which allows for calculation of the average metal concentration over the sampling period.