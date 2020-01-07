Hydraulic fracturing market forecasted to grow $17B per year through 2028

According to Bluefield Research, more efficient drilling practices and increased water demand per well creates a higher water demand.

Jan 7th, 2020
I Stock 502687403 Grandriver
grandriver/iStock

Water management spend for hydraulic fracturing is forecasted to average $17 billion per year from 2019 through 2028, according to new market forecasts from Bluefield Research. Emboldened by growing demand for scaling water supplies and disposal needs, a host of midstream water companies backed by private equity and sovereign wealth funds are positioned to seize the opportunity going forward.

According to Bluefield's new report, Midstream Water Management: U.S. Hydraulic Fracturing Strategies, Solutions, & Outlook, water management for the fracking sector has maintained a steady clip since 2017. Spend on water supply, transport, treatment, storage, and disposal has increased 12% per year from $11.74 billion to a projected $15.49 billion by the close of 2019.

“Water management does not just start and stop at the frack, which underpins the recent growth in the midstream water management and a wave of investment from 30+ private equity and financial firms,” said Reese Tisdale, president of Bluefield Research. “The significant share of transport costs to the industry has ushered in more than 57 water management firms — pure-play water players, energy services companies, and technology promoters — along the industry value chain.”

Size of Market

The lion’s share of activity has been in the Permian Basin, where 47% active horizontal drill rigs are located. Eight of the ten most active counties in the U.S. are in the Permian Basin, which spans West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Over the last two years, Bluefield identified more than 30 water transfer projects in the Permian Basin, alone, targeted at addressing water transfers for fracking.

With oil prices ranging from $50.88 to $64.93 over the last year, and what some consider a softening in the market, demand for midstream water management still remains robust. The combination of more efficient drilling practices and increased water demand per well — sometimes reaching 15 million gallons — creates significant water volume demand.

Confidence in water for fracking intensified in 2015 when global energy markets spiraled toward sub-$40 per barrel prices. Water management, as a result, began making up a larger share of industry wallet, let alone increased public scrutiny. Bluefield identified 69 acquisitions of companies active in managing water and produced water (wastewater). While some of the earlier deal flow stemmed from the consolidation of struggling and bankrupt companies, more recent activity, such as Blackstone’s and Singapore-based GIC $3.3 billion investment, signals greater interest.

Bluefield’s analysis indicates two fundamental shifts since the last market collapse. The overall resiliency to price swings of upstream oil and gas in the U.S. has increased for water service providers, thereby encouraging increased investment in related infrastructure. Secondly, water management strategies have zeroed-in on water transfers, which make up approximately 49% of total water management spend.

More in Produced Water
fotojog/iStock
Biogas presents opportunities for waste reduction and energy generation
Organic waste can generate biogas and electricity that can be sold to the grid or used on-site. It can also result in reduced waste and disposal costs.
Jul 1st, 2019
Chemistry Close Up Color 220989
Lisa Henthorne named president of the Produced Water Society
CTO at Water Standard and Monarch Separators elected as head of PWS.
Jun 26th, 2019
B&amp;M Noskowski/iStock
Multiple orifice valves market expected to have CAGR of 2.4% from 2018 to 2028
A report by Persistence Market Research shows the global multiple orifice valves market is expected to expand at CAGR of 2.4% during 2018 to 2028.
Jun 24th, 2019
Image courtesy of Exterran
Exterran wins Permian contract; Buckeye Valve rebrands; World Water-Tech North America moves to LA
Industry news: Exterran Corporation secures produced water contract; Buckeye Valve becomes JMC Technical Sales; World Water-Tech North America moves to LA.
May 31st, 2019
Klabin Pumaii White Liquor Plant Photo Data
ANDRITZ to supply major pulp production technologies, key process equipment for pulp mill in Brazil
ANDRITZ also supplied major technologies and process equipment for Klabin’s pulp mill in Ortigueira (Puma Unit).
May 21st, 2019
Black Contemporary Dark 270435
EPA seeks public input on Draft Study of Oil and Gas Extraction Wastewater Management
Study will look at how the agency, states, tribes and others view the current state of regulation and management of wastewater from the oil and gas industry.
May 20th, 2019
The new agreement will provide Sulzer&rsquo;s expertise to Kato&rsquo;s customers. Courtesy of Sulzer
Sulzer and Kato create service partnership; IDA presents scholarship; MFG Chemical names corporate manager
Industry news: Sulzer signs partnership with Kato Engineering; IDA presents scholarship; MFG Chemical names corporate supply chain manager.
Apr 26th, 2019
Graphene technology has an opportunity to improve quality of nanotechnological filtration. koya_79/iStock
Nanotechnology in the water treatment market sees growth potential
Research on opportunities to use nanomaterials for each industry could expand and increase efficiency in industrial water treatment.
Apr 22nd, 2019
Each MPC-Buoy system has a treatment range of 500 m (1,600 ft) in diameter. All images courtesy of LG Sonic
Ultrasonic systems predict and control algal blooms in cooling ponds
By controlling algal blooms with low-power ultrasonic systems, power generation facilities can manage cooling water quality.
Mar 29th, 2019
Part of Rawwater&rsquo;s pressurized bioreactor suite. All images courtesy of Rawwater Engineering Company Limited
Sweet or sour: Forecasting for crude oil environments
How operators detect the causes of microbiological oilfield souring and accurately forecast whether a reservoir will support souring.
Mar 25th, 2019
iznashih/iStock
An integrated approach to produced water management
A good water management practice in oil and gas production involves a range of engineering specialists, field history analysis and environmental compliance.
Mar 18th, 2019
Content Dam Ww Online Articles 2019 02 Iww Antero
Antero Resources Corporation settles in Clean Water Act violations at 32 West Virginia sites
The Department of Justice, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) were named in the settlement.
Feb 14th, 2019
Content Dam Ww Online Articles 2019 02 Ww Credit Allen Dressen 1 Rudnchemists
Chemists develop new eco-friendly material for wastewater purification in industrial settings
New material used as a catalyst for wastewater purification from organic dyes.
Feb 13th, 2019
Content Dam Ww Online Articles 2019 02 Iww Vortex Clean Drop Of Water Liquid 40784
Vortex Companies acquires the Ted Berry Company
The New England trenchless and municipal services provider key part of Vortex's expansion plans.
Feb 12th, 2019