Blackbuck Resources makes appointments to executive management team

Executive team expanded to support development of growth opportunities.

Jan 13th, 2020
LEFT: Barry Portman, chief operating officer; and RIGHT: Jamie Liang, chief financial officer
Courtesy of Blackbuck Resources

Blackbuck Resources LLC (BBR), a company focused on designing, building, and operating water infrastructure for the oil and gas industry, announced it expanded its executive management team to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and support its growth initiatives across its Midland and Delaware Basin platforms. These new additions to the executive team bring with them decades of relevant experience that will help BBR meet its operational and growth goals.

Barry Portman, appointed to chief operating officer, previously served as vice president, production operations and Permian general manager of Pioneer Natural Resources (Pioneer). He has more than 20 years of oilfield experience in operations, drilling, completions, facilities, maintenance, and integrated service management. In this most recent role, Portman oversaw over 500% growth in a 5-year timeframe, involving over 700 employees in four office locations, production of 450 Mboepd and 700 Mbwpd of produced water from more than 6,500 wells and 1,900 tank batteries. His massive field operation quickly emerged as a peer leader in minimizing operational downtime while maintaining the largest acreage position in the Midland Basin. Prior to joining Pioneer, in addition to being an entrepreneur and business owner, he also held roles at Marathon Oil and Kinder Morgan Inc.

Jamie Liang, named chief financial officer, has more than 17 years of experience in finance, investment banking, and E&P management. Liang most recently served as a managing partner of Battlecat Energy Partners LP (BCEP), a Houston-based private equity firm focused on direct investments in the oil and gas sector. Prior to BCEP, Liang was a co-founder and the chief financial officer of Battlecat Oil & Gas, a private upstream operating company, up until its sale to a public company in 2017. In addition, he previously served as a director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and as an associate at UBS Investment Bank, where he was involved in over $20 billion of transactions.

