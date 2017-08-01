Optimizing the produced water handling process

A combination of factors in recent years has led to increased attention to water management in the oil and gas industry, and solutions for produced water handling are explored to address these challenges. In particular, oil and gas companies face limited water resources in certain areas: development of water-intensive technologies to better exploit unconventional plays; excessive transportation and/or disposal costs for water; a changing regulatory environment; and a public push for sustainability and conservation relating to water as an important resource.

One of the more difficult water challenges the oil and gas industry encounters is that produced and flowback water streams must often be treated prior to disposal, reinjection or reuse. Because the capital and operating costs associated with most treatment systems can be high, the need for economical management of produced and flowback water is especially critical. High-performance filtration and separation systems for produced and flowback water streams are effective solutions for lower operating and capital costs and for adding value.

Some of the issues that both onshore and offshore oil and gas facility owners and operators are facing include, but are not limited to:

Plugging of disposal wells and producing formations by solid particles and suspended oil droplets

Plugging of lines, valves and orifices due to deposition of inorganic scales

Exceeding discharged oil concentrations

Growth of bacteria that plug lines and valves or result in the formation of harmful products

Conventional treatment schemes employ numerous technologies and still achieve inconsistent results. Continually changing inlet conditions often limit their effectiveness. Additionally, conventional systems often call for a heavy dose of chemicals, creating an ongoing economic and chemical management burden for the industry.

Two solutions for produced water and filtration are hydrocarbon recovery, used earlier in the produced water process, and particle-liquid separation for filtration around the produced water process.