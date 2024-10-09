  • Subscribe
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    • Stormwater Solutions
    6706c83cadf3888821965fac 670572b0116078604f4ae8c8image 9
    1. Show Coverage
    2. WEFTEC

    Drone leverages ML to guide mapping tasks

    Oct. 9, 2024
    Showcased in the CDM Smith booth at WEFTEC 2024, this drone uses digital data and machine learning to analyze environments.

    Rapid advancements in data collection technology have enabled us to amass vast amounts of information at an unprecedented pace. Machine learning (ML) applications have demonstrated their potential in deciphering complex datasets, aiding our understanding and decision-making. However, when it comes to the water and environmental sectors, these promising applications are often underutilized. Until now, in the CDM Smith booth at WEFTEC 2024.

    To read the full story, visit our sister publication Stormwater Solutions.