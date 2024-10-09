Subscribe
Smart water and the role of automation
Oct. 9, 2024
Live from WEFTEC 2024, we talk with Schneider Electric’s Sherry Ressler about the role automation and digitalization must play in the future of water.
Jesse Osborne
Schneider Electric
