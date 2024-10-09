  • Subscribe
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Show Coverage
    2. WEFTEC

    Smart water and the role of automation

    Oct. 9, 2024
    Live from WEFTEC 2024, we talk with Schneider Electric’s Sherry Ressler about the role automation and digitalization must play in the future of water.
    Related To: Schneider Electric