New metering pump solution stresses safety, sustainability

Water and wastewater operators looking for a chemical metering solution that balances performance, safety, cost-efficiency and environmental responsibility have a new option to consider: The RT Series Peristaltic Pump from Albin Pump.

The company debuted the new product this week at WEFTEC 2025 in Chicago. The RT Series Peristaltic Pump is engineered to prioritize safety, simplify maintenance, reduce environmental impact and optimize operational costs, and has been developed to meet the needs of industries requiring chemical metering solutions that are efficient, sustainable and cost-effective.

“What makes it environmentally friendly and sustainable is that it is sustainably manufactured in the United States with the Ingersoll Rand FLUXDRIVE motor,” Global Product Manager Josh Donegia said at the company’s WEFTEC booth on Tuesday. “The second reason is that the cartridge is completely sealed as well as serviceable. This means that every time you do maintenance you are not throwing away a complete cartridge full of chemicals, full of lubricant and full of the plastics and rubber that comes in with it.”

Maintenance made safer and simpler

The RT Series features a completely sealed pump head, designed to make maintenance processes safer for operators and reduce exposure to chemicals. Tube replacement can be performed quickly and economically, while the pump head is specifically designed to safely release chemicals, helping to protect both operators and the surrounding environment.

Sustainability features

The RT Series incorporates FLUXDRIVE Technology, which reduces copper use, requires less energy during operation, and is designed to run cooler and longer. These features aim to reduce the pump’s overall environmental footprint while maintaining reliable performance.

Cost-effective design

The pump includes several measures to minimize operational costs. Wear parts are designed to be more affordable, and replacement parts do not have an expiration date, providing flexibility and potential savings over time.

Environmental considerations

The RT Series has been developed with environmental impact in mind. The RT design eliminates sending toxic liquid chemicals to landfills, offering an option for more sustainable chemical metering.

Key features:

Sealed pump head to enhance safety and streamline maintenance.

FLUXDRIVE Technology for energy efficiency and reduced copper use.

Affordable wear parts and non-expiring replacement components.

Environmentally conscious design aimed at reducing chemical waste.

“(The RT Series Peristaltic Pump) is going to give a lot of value to customers just from the ability to run the pump, knowing it is going to run well, knowing that (users) are being environmentally conscious when they do their maintenance and that they are saving power, saving energy consumption, as well,” Donegia said. “It’s designed for the water treatment and wastewater treatment industry. And it’s also found its place in general industry — paper mills, food and beverage, some pharmaceutical, and also at the back end of any industrial plants.”