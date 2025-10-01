New Schneider tools streamline end-to-end water cycle intelligence

As population growth, aging infrastructure, and increasing water scarcity strain the already stressed water sector, digital transformation is imperative to meeting future needs. At this week’s WEFTEC 2025 conference in Chicgao, Schneider Electric demonstrated how the new EcoStruxure Water Advisor is breaking down the barriers of digital transformation and allowing customers to make the most of their data and infrastructure.

EcoStruxure Water Advisor is a comprehensive suite of water management software applications developed to manage the complete water cycle—from planning and design, to operations, maintenance, and optimization. It also leverages AVEVA’s CONNECT platform to pair aggregated, contextualized data with predictive analytics. The integration of CONNECT helps to accelerate time to value, while bringing insights and driving efficiency across the organization. By providing pre-defined use cases and analytics, design and implementation time is significantly reduced, offering insights to users faster and with significantly lower development cost.

EcoStruxure Water Advisor now empowers water customers to drive insight and action across their digital ecosystem. This unified decision-support environment addresses various pre-defined and customizable customer use-cases supported to deliver:

Real-time enterprise-wide visibility by entirely connecting operations—from field to office—into a single, unified view. This innovation empowers faster decision-making, improves efficiency, and enhances responsiveness across the utilities value chain.

Accelerated digital transformation with fully contextualized information and industry-specific AI/ML solutions to unlock innovation by leveraging value-added analytics and services.

Liberated silos integrated through a centralized platform that brings together data across operational technology, information technology and energy technology domains. Users benefit from enriched visualizations and advanced analytics that foster collaboration and drive smarter, data-informed strategies.

Designed with integration simplicity in mind, this solution seamlessly connects with existing IT/OT & ET data sources, including SCADA and control systems, ensuring that water utilities can adopt the technology with minimal disruption while maximizing the value of their existing infrastructure.

The new EcoStruxure Water Advisor suite is planned for release in early 2026. The first module, which will focus on enabling utilities to proactively address water loss management, is set to launch in January 2026. To learn more, or to see a demonstration, please visit the Schneider Electric booth #2349 at the WEFTEC 2025 conference, September 29 to October 1 in Chicago.