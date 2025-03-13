IDE Technologies welcomes new North America CEO to lead IDE Water Solutions N.A. Inc.

KADIMA, Israel — IDE Technologies, a leading global provider of water treatment solutions, today announced the appointment of Rosemary Niechcial as Chief Executive Officer of the company’s new North America subsidiary, IDE Water Solutions N.A. Inc. Niechcial, who officially joined the company on January 1, will oversee and drive momentum behind all water treatment activities among industrial and municipal customers in the region.

“I am incredibly passionate about the innovative work the water industry does to secure earth’s most precious resource and ensure people everywhere have access to clean, high-quality water,” said Rosemary Niechcial, CEO, IDE Water Solutions N.A. Inc. “IDE is an unmatched leader in the industry and the right home for me as I embark on a new career journey. I am thrilled to join this team and be part of the organization’s success in solving water challenges for our customers in North America.”

Having spent more than two decades in the water treatment industry, Niechcial brings extensive experience in key IDE sectors – mining, energy – and deep knowledge on critical water infrastructure and navigating successful Public Private Partnerships. She has a proven reputation for successfully establishing key partnerships and developing teams and businesses in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia. Prior to joining IDE, Niechcial held senior roles at Baker Hughes, Black & Veatch and Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies. At IDE, she will also be tasked with enhancing solutions to suit new PFAS regulations and sustainability efforts.

“As IDE operations expand to meet water treatment challenges across the globe, we aim to increase momentum in North America and need a seasoned professional to lead the organization,” said Alon Tavor, CEO, IDE Water Technologies. “I have full confidence in Rosemary’s experience and excitement for the role, she is well-equipped to grow success for IDE in this ever-important market. We proudly welcome her to our team and look forward to working alongside her.”

To learn more about IDE’s comprehensive water solutions, sustainable desalination and large-scale infrastructure projects, visit http://www.ide-tech.com.

About IDE Technologies

A world leader provider of desalination and water treatment solutions, IDE specializes in the development, engineering, construction, and operation of some of the world's largest and most advanced thermal and membrane desalination facilities and industrial water treatment plants. IDE partners with a wide range of customers, municipal and industrial, on all aspects of water treatment, and delivers quality projects worldwide. For more information, visit www.ide-tech.com.