Smart water evolution: Badger Meter introduces BlueEdge

Milwaukee, Wis., May 28, 2024 (Badger Meter release) — With more than a century of experience serving municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide, Badger Meter, Inc. is a trusted water technology innovator. Today, the company announces the launch of BlueEdge, a customizable suite of solutions designed to drive visibility and optimization of water assets.

The Milwaukee-based business is a flow meter pioneer, from introducing the first frost-proof water meter nearly 120 years ago, to today’s digitally connected water management solutions. Innovation has bolstered the company’s offerings to now include water quality and pressure monitoring, alongside advanced software solutions. BlueEdge unifies Badger Meter products, software and services to help customers orchestrate end-to-end solutions to address water challenges.

"We're proud to empower our customers to effectively manage water resources now and for generations to come. Today, we continue to build upon our legacy of advancement with BlueEdge,” said Ken Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Badger Meter.

BlueEdge is supported by a global team providing expertise on the products, software and services available to improve operational efficiencies and build resilience, based on unique customer needs.

By facilitating custom, scalable offerings that are designed to meet the changing needs of water utilities and industrial customers worldwide, BlueEdge addresses common challenges in water management, including distribution network monitoring, environmental monitoring, drinking water treatment, customer water usage, HVAC systems, industrial process, wastewater and facilities operation.

Through the BlueEdge suite of solutions, customers can monitor their water use with highly accurate and reliable meters, sensors, instruments and valves, enhanced by real-time data collection and transmission. Powerful software analytics and visualization tools deliver insights into water quality, usage patterns, asset performance and system health. This level of detail informs action, driving continuous improvement and expansion of a customer’s BlueEdge solution deployment.

“We’ve listened to our customers and built an architecture that is tailorable to support their evolving needs with BlueEdge. Our team of experts is dedicated to customer success every step on their smart water journey, building resilient, sustainable communities in the process,” said Matt Stuyvenberg, Vice President of Software and Water Quality at Badger Meter.