    Industry

    Xylem expands corporate venture capital investments to $50M, targeting water scarcity, quality, and decarbonization

    July 15, 2024
    The company’s venture investing strategy targets direct investments in innovative startups and leading venture capital partners.
    (WASHINGTON, DC — July 10, 2024 — Xylem Release) — Global water technology leader Xylem is expanding its corporate venture investing plans with $50 million committed to support emerging companies and water services providers that solve critical climate challenges such as water scarcity, quality, and decarbonization.

    Xylem aims to accelerate the availability of water solutions to address these challenges by directly investing in startups developing disruptive water technologies, and by investing in specialty venture capital funds. These investments are focused on companies developing cutting-edge solutions that support Xylem’s growth priorities, including advanced treatment, digital technology, and services to help manage complex water systems.

    “As water scarcity intensifies and demand grows, the need for innovative thinking has never been more acute,” said Sivan Zamir, vice president, Xylem Innovation Labs. “Entrepreneurial founders and disruptive new technologies can be important sources of solutions to tackle some of the world’s greatest water challenges. By collaborating with a broad network of partners, including venture capital firms and startups, we believe that we can bring essential innovations to market at speed and scale.”

    Xylem’s expanded corporate venture capital framework builds on the success of existing partnerships. In 2022, Xylem invested a combined $20 million in Burnt Island Ventures, which targets early-stage water innovation, and The Westly Group, which focuses on energy, industry 4.0, and cybersecurity. The framework also includes continuous evaluation of new investments in targeted venture capital funds, as well as minority investments in start-up companies.

     

     

