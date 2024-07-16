  • Subscribe
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Industry

    Kurita America, Solugen to develop new carbon-negative products for industrial water treatment

    July 16, 2024
    The companies will provide bio-based substitutes to phosphorus and other petroleum-derived additives.
    Related To: Kurita America
    Courtesy of Solugen
    Solugen recently broke ground on its new state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility during a ceremony held in Marshall, Minn. The new facility aims to meet the increasing demand for sustainable solutions while bolstering domestic biomanufacturing capabilities.
    Solugen recently broke ground on its new state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility during a ceremony held in Marshall, Minn. The new facility aims to meet the increasing demand for sustainable solutions while bolstering domestic biomanufacturing capabilities.

    (July 16, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota) — Kurita America, part of the Kurita Group, a leading global provider of industrial water treatment solutions, today announced a collaboration with Solugen, a bio-based chemical manufacturer, to develop a suite of new carbon-negative water treatment products. These innovative solutions will introduce high-performing, bio-based substitutes to phosphorus and other petroleum derived additives currently on the market.

    “We are very excited to expand our partnership with Solugen to create innovative technologies that tackle many of the challenges of traditional water treatment programs,” said Mike Mowbray, senior vice president of the Marketing and Technology Group for Kurita America. “This collaboration will significantly enhance our existing CSV (creating shared value) business that helps customers achieve sustainability goals.”

    Kurita’s CSV business, one of the company’s fastest growing segments, focuses on products, technologies and business models that save water, reduce CO2 emissions, and minimize industrial waste while improving plant productivity for customers. One of the recently developed product lines is the Tower NG series of cooling products, which replaces most of the traditional water treatment chemistries with a combination of the latest polymer technology and Solugen’s proprietary biodegradable corrosion inhibitor. By leveraging innovative bio-based solutions, the Tower NG series eliminates the dependence on traditional organo-phosphonates while providing equivalent or better results for deposit and corrosion control.

    “Kurita’s shared vision for driving sustainability through innovative solutions makes them an ideal partner for expanding the use of Solugen’s carbon-negative products,” said Gaurab Chakrabarti, chief executive officer of Solugen. “We look forward to the collective impact we will have in providing the water treatment industry with decarbonized solutions that don’t sacrifice on performance.”

    About Kurita

    Established in 1949, the Kurita Group is one of the largest water treatment providers in the world with approximately 8000 employees located across 35 countries and R&D centers in Japan, Germany, and Singapore. Kurita is dedicated to creating shared value for customers and society through the development of sustainable business practices and technologies. For more information about Kurita America visit https://www.kuritaamerica.com. For more information about the Kurita Group visit https://www.kurita.co.jp/english/.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    NFPA 70B a Step-by-Step Guide to Compliance

    NFPA 70B: A Step-by-Step Guide to Compliance

    How digital twins drive more environmentally conscious medium- and low-voltage equipment design

    Medium- and low voltage equipment specifiers can adopt digital twin technology to adopt a circular economy approach for sustainable, low-carbon equipment design.

    MV equipment sustainability depends on environmentally conscious design values

    Medium- and low voltage equipment manufacturers can prepare for environmental regulations now by using innovative MV switchgear design that eliminates SF6 use.

    Social Distancing from your electrical equipment?

    Using digital tools and apps for nearby monitoring and control increases safety and reduces arc flash hazards since electrical equipment can be operated from a safer distance....

    Request More Information

    By clicking above, I acknowledge and agree to Endeavor Business Media’s Terms of Service and to Endeavor Business Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by Endeavor, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with Endeavor's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information will be shared with any sponsor(s) of the resource, so they can contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them. You may unsubscribe at any time.