Watson-Marlow to showcase Qdos chemical metering solutions at WEFTEC 2024

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) is showcasing its chemical feed solutions for the water and wastewater industries at WEFTEC 2024. WEFTEC 2024 will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana from October 5-9. Visit booth 3100 to see its Qdos range of peristaltic chemical metering pumps including the newest addition, Qdos H-FLO, along with Qdos Pod and skid solutions, and the Bredel series of heavy-duty hose pumps. Also at the booth will be the revolutionary Qdos CWT with a pressure rating up to 130 PSI. This pump is the world's first peristaltic pump that does not require a tube or hose and offers multiple times the life of traditional tubing pumps.

On display at the booth will be the Qdos range of chemical metering pumps, ideal for a myriad of chemical metering applications in water and wastewater treatment facilities. The Qdos range features pump heads capable of handling linear flow rates from .001 to 158 gallons per hour against pressures as high as 130 psi. Qdos pumps are the simplest, safest metering pumps and were specifically designed to reduce operating costs compared to conventional solenoid, stepper-motor, and motor-driven diaphragm metering pumps.

Qdos pumps are offered with wall, floor or tote mounting options via standard and custom skid systems and POD enclosures. Qdos POD systems feature a calibration column, pressure gauge isolator, pressure relief valve and piping. The POD system offers additional protection from environmental conditions, while providing secondary containment and protection for operators. All Qdos pumps and mounting options come with a three-year warranty. Experts in the booth will be available to discuss the unending evolution of Qdos.

The Bredel heavy duty pumps are ideal for chemical metering, chemical transfer, sample pumps and most sludge types including centrifuge and belt press feed. They feature only one wearing part – the hose – so there are no rotors, stators, U-joints or lobes to replace and no mechanical seals or packing to leak. Providing superior abrasive handling, Bredel pumps can handle flows to 475 gallons per minute (GPM) against pressures as high as 232 psi, with suction lift to 30 feet, and are dry running and reversible.

Bredel hose pumps and Qdos chemical metering pumps do not require high-cost ancillaries such as degassing or back pressure valves, nor dry run protection or seal-water flush systems to operate and both pump ranges provide long maintenance intervals, lowering the total cost of ownership. The sealed Qdos ReNu pumphead with integral leak detection, eliminates operator exposure to dangerous chemicals.