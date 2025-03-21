Kurita America launches DReeM BL Plus

March 18, 2025 (Kurita America release) — Kurita America, part of the Kurita Group, one of the leading global providers of industrial water treatment solutions, today announced the introduction of DReeM BL Plus. As a blend of the award-winning DReeM Polymer, DReeM BL Plus has the same unique polymer chemistry to maximize heat transfer and, should it be needed, remove scale in boilers.



The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requires food processing facilities to ensure the chemicals they use and processes they employ meet strict food safety requirements. DReeM BL Plus meets 21 CFR 173.310 requirements for treating steam, providing facilities with an option to consider DReeM BL Plus as part of their FSMA-compliant program.



DReeM BL Plus has proven to be exceptional at cleaning existing deposits on the water side of operating boilers. DReeM Polymer removes silicate and hardness scale from water side surfaces up to four times more efficiently than conventional polymers.



“DReeM BL Plus bridges the gap between enhanced boiler efficiency and process water,” explained Darin Wrazidlo, product line manager of CSV technology at Kurita America. “Some facilities have been stuck using the same older technologies because of FSMA considerations. Now, with DReeM BL Plus, facilities have other options to not only keep their boilers working properly and reducing fuel consumption but overall reducing CO2 emissions.”



Kurita strives to create shared value (CSV) with customers and society by developing a portfolio of products, technologies, and business models that are highly effective in saving water and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and industrial waste. DReeM Polymer is part of a collection of Value+ solutions. Kurita’s Value+ technologies also help improve plant productivity and profitability across multiple industries, including food and beverage (F&B), biofuels-ethanol, and more.



About Kurita

Established in 1949, the Kurita Group is one of the largest water treatment providers in the world with approximately 8000 employees located across 35 countries and R&D centers in Japan, Germany, and Singapore. Kurita is dedicated to creating shared value for customers and society through the development of sustainable business practices and technologies. For more information about Kurita America, visit kuritaamerica.com. For more information about the Kurita Group, visit kurita-water.com.