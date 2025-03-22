World Water Day Q&A with Veolia's Katie Peach

In recognition of World Water Day 2025, Water Technology connected with Katie Peach of Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions to discuss this year's theme in relation to industrial water, water reuse in industrial facilities and more.

How does World Water Day’s theme of glacier preservation relate to industrial water management and future water availability?

Freshwater is a finite resource, so all aspects of water management are deeply interconnected. Glaciers serve as natural freshwater reserves, supplying meltwater that supports industries, drinking water supplies, agriculture and ecosystems. However, as glaciers shrink due to climate change, this critical water source is diminishing, posing challenges for all water users, including industrial operations.

Industries can mitigate these risks by reducing their dependence on freshwater through improved water efficiency to minimize system losses, and implementing water recycling and reuse programs. Enhancing the efficiency of water-reliant processes ensures that less water is wasted while identifying and addressing leaks or excessive evaporation helps conserve resources. Reducing industrial reliance on freshwater strengthens resilience to glacier loss and helps preserve water supplies in stressed regions. Water recycling within industrial operations further strengthens these efforts, reducing freshwater withdrawals and improving long-term water security. By adopting these strategies, industries can better prepare for future water scarcity and contribute to sustainable water management.

How can industries comply with evolving water regulations without increasing costs?

Looking at overall water balance within a facility allows industries to identify inefficiencies and optimize water use. Investing in water-saving technologies not only reduces water expenses but also improves supply resilience, minimizing the risk of disruptions due to droughts, floods or other extreme weather conditions.

Incentives such as tax credits and government programs can help offset the costs of regulatory compliance. Implementing water conservation and recycling measures also creates long-term savings, as reducing reliance on freshwater can mitigate rising water costs.

Leveraging digital tools further enhances cost efficiency. Predictive maintenance can prevent costly water-related equipment failures, while real-time monitoring and automation optimize system performance. Digital solutions also help lower energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, reducing operational expenses associated with energy and chemical use. Integrating these technologies with water reuse strategies further strengthens operational resilience and regulatory compliance.

What strategies can industries adopt to reduce water consumption and waste?

Water reuse is one of the most effective strategies for reducing both water consumption and waste. By treating and reusing water within industrial processes, companies can reduce their reliance on freshwater while also lowering the volume of wastewater that needs disposal. This not only helps conserve water resources but also supports regulatory compliance and long-term cost savings.

Beyond individual facilities, industries can collaborate with other water users to optimize water management and enhance regional water security. This approach aligns with principles outlined in the CEO Water Mandate, which encourages businesses to engage in collective action, invest in water conservation efforts and protect critical water sources such as glaciers. Some companies are working toward net-positive water strategies through replenishment initiatives that help offset their water use and reduce risk in water-stressed regions.

Another approach is repurposing treated wastewater for non-industrial applications. In some regions, wastewater from industrial or municipal sources is treated to a safe standard and then used for agricultural irrigation, reducing the demand for freshwater. This can provide economic benefits by lowering treatment and discharge costs while supporting local water availability.

How is water reuse transforming industrial operations?

Water recycling provides freshwater directly at the point of use, reducing both the energy and costs associated with sourcing, transporting and disposing of water. By reducing dependence on traditional freshwater supplies, industries can lower operational expenses while enhancing sustainability. This approach also enables industrial growth in regions where water scarcity might have otherwise limited expansion. Water reuse allows industries to be more self-sufficient, rather than being fully reliant on external resources.

Wastewater discharge restrictions can be a barrier to industrial development, as strict regulations often dictate the quantity and/or quality of water facilities can release back into the environment. By implementing water reuse strategies, industries can significantly reduce or even eliminate wastewater discharge, removing a key limitation to growth while ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.

Water reuse also expands the range of available water sources. Depending on the quality required for specific processes, industries can tap into municipal wastewater treatment plants or establish partnerships with nearby industrial users. In many cases, one industry's wastewater can become another’s source water, creating symbiotic relationships that optimize water use across multiple sectors. These collaborations help stretch local water supplies, reduce waste and promote a more circular approach to industrial water management. Wastewater can also carry rare metals, nutrients or other components that manufacturers can benefit from recovering, recycling and reusing within their company or for other companies.

Digital tools enhance water reuse efficiency by providing real-time monitoring and process automation, ensuring treatment systems operate at peak performance and adapt to changing water demands.

What technologies are making industrial water treatment more efficient?

The technologies available for industrial water treatment are vast, and the optimal technology or combination of technologies for an application varies depending on the water quality and goals of the treatment process.

Membrane separation options span from membrane bioreactors (MBR) to ultrafiltration (UF) to reverse osmosis (RO), depending on the range of water quality. MBR integrates biological treatment with membrane ultrafiltration to enhance nutrient and contaminant removal while reducing sludge production. UF is a space and cost efficient way of removing suspended solids and pathogens, while RO is critical for desalination and high-purity water applications.

Another technology often used in industrial water treatment is granular activated carbon (GAC), which uses adsorptive carbon to remove contaminants, including organics and chemicals such as H2S that can impact the taste, odor and color of the water. Ion exchange (IX) uses resins in applications such as softening, demineralization and condensate polishing to remove charged unwanted contaminants from water.

Digital tools are advancing water management by improving system monitoring and operational efficiency. Digital twins create virtual models of water treatment systems, allowing industries to simulate processes, identify inefficiencies and optimize performance in real time. These tools help reduce energy consumption, chemical use and maintenance costs.

Alongside filtration and digital advancements, wastewater treatment is evolving to recover valuable resources. Anaerobic digestion technologies are playing a growing role in this transformation by capturing methane from wastewater to generate renewable energy. Solutions such as Veolia’s ZeeDense and Cella allow for more efficient wastewater treatment in a smaller footprint while maximizing biogas production, helping industries lower operational costs and reduce their environmental footprint.