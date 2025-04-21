Veolia Water Technologies expands mobile water treatment capabilities in Brazil

April 15, 2025 (Veolia Water Technologies release) — Veolia Water Technologies, a leader in water technologies, recently announced the opening of a new Mobile Water Service Center in Cajamar, São Paulo, Brazil. This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to maintaining and managing Veolia's extensive fleet of mobile water treatment units — the largest in the country — marking a significant step forward in providing sustainable water solutions to strategic industries across Latin America.

The new Mobile Water Service Center strengthens Veolia's ability to deploy rapid, flexible and sustainable water solutions, boosting resilience for industrial and municipal clients. These mobile units serve a wide range of applications, from demineralized water production to water clarification, wastewater treatment and water reuse. This expanded service offering ensures uninterrupted water availability, safeguards business continuity and advances water circularity, providing clients with a robust shield against water-related challenges.

Complementing this expansion, Veolia's plant in Sorocaba (SP) now specializes in the production of cutting-edge water treatment equipment featuring advanced membrane technology. Drawing on Veolia’s 30 years of pioneering membrane expertise, the plant serves as a cornerstone for high quality water treatment and wastewater regeneration in both industrial and municipal applications. This strategic reorganization enables Veolia to better serve municipalities and key industries by offering innovative solutions that promote efficient water resource management.

Mauro Cruz, who heads Water Technologies activities for Veolia in Latin America, stated: "Our new Mobile Water Service Center in Cajamar significantly enhances our ability to serve our customers with greater efficiency and quality. By expanding our mobile fleet capabilities, we're actively addressing water scarcity and quality issues that challenge industries and municipalities across Latin America. This strategic expansion, aligned with Veolia's global GreenUp program, positions us as a key partner in building a more resilient, sustainable water future, accelerating ecological transformation in the region and beyond."