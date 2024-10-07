Everyone has a water story to share

WEFTEC 2024 is about everyone’s water stories.

That was the message Water Environment Federation (WEF) president Aimeé Killeen during Monday morning's opening general session of WEFTEC 2024, which kicked off the exhibition portion of the annual event scheduled to bring together more than 20,000 attendees alongside approximately 1,000 exhibitors at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

“This morning and this event is about our collective water stories,” Killeen said. “Water stories of the past told by people here on the stage this morning, stories that have shaped our lives for the good and the bad, stories told through music, stories shared through pictures and new water stories to be made in the coming days here at WEFTEC.”

Killeen, who said she is “fixated with hearing and telling water stories” encouraged show attendees to share their water stories. “Through stories, we can share water’s positive impacts, our positive impact; we can humanize water.”

Killeen shared her personal water story with the large opening general session audience, detailing how growing up on a small island 90 miles south of New Orleans shaped her life and led to a career in the water sector.

“And my water story would not be what it is today; I would not be standing here on this stage without the influence and impact of so many of you in this audience,” Killeen said. “So many of you here today have played a role in my water story even if you don’t know it. Being WEF president has given me the opportunity to hear so many of your inspiring water stories of the day-to-day, real-world heroes solving the world’s water challenges.”

Killeen then turned over the stage to several speakers who shared their personal water stories. Among the featured speakers were:

· Errick D. Simmons, the mayor of Greenville, Mississippi. Simmons and the City of Greenville were featured in the 2024 Brave Blue World documentary, “Our Blue World: A Water Odyssey.”

· Jessica Duggan of the United Houma Nation, a tribal community native to Louisiana with deep ties to the water and land of their ancestors.

· Kelvin Davis, a direct descendant of the indigenous Māori people, who settled Aoteroa, New Zealand a millennium ago. Water is a vital part of Māori culture and identity and is considered a treasure.

WEF executive director Ralph Exton followed. Exton shared his journey into the water sector, which started with his first job straight out of college.

“I graduated on a Saturday, drove to an apartment I rented sight-unseen near the job location on Sunday and started work that Monday. My first assignment? Managing and operating industrial water systems. This included water treatment, wastewater, sludge handling, reverse osmosis, water recycling, boilers, cooling towers and so much more.”

Exton admitted that he wasn’t initially thrilled with the assignment — he was mechanical engineering student who was more interested in robotics — but he quickly became hooked on water.

“I got my hands dirty — well, wet, I should say — on day one. And after that, my hands were never dry again. I have spent my entire career focused on protecting the environment and our most precious resource: water.”

The latest step in Exton’s water journey is his recent appointment as WEF’s executive director.

“I realized I wanted to serve the water sector more directly,” said Exton, who started his new role July 15. “And, yes, the work I did in the private sector had a positive impact — my companies were helping customers with water challenges, and that was making a real difference for water and the environment. But I wanted to take it a step further, to have a more focused, direct impact. For me, there was no better way to do that than by working at WEF full-time.”

“Professionally, there is no place I’d rather be than on this stage,” Exton added, “in this room with all of you at the best water event in the world.”

Killeen then rejoined the stage to close out the opening general session. Her final message circled back to sharing — and creating — water stories.

“No matter what path led you to water, or what job you do in water… we need you to tell your water story and tell it over and over again,” she said. “It is up to us as individuals, communities, companies and organizations in the water sector to share our water stories. Not just once and not just in one way. Whether through art, writing, video or speech, on social media, blogs or public forums, our stories have the collective power to inspire action, foster understanding and trust and drive change in line with the WEF’s and many of our organizations’ own goals. By sharing your experiences, challenges and solutions, you contribute to a collective voice for water. So, my challenge to each of you: Share your water stories no matter how boring you think your work is, everything you do. Every time you post, you educate and connect your communities and your followers to the amazing water work you do every day.”

To watch the WEFTEC Opening General Session click here.