Altivar Solar drive designed for pumping, irrigation

Schneider Electric took advantage of the presence of thousands of water industry professionals at this week’s WEFTEC conference in New Orleans to debut the newest member of its Altivar drives line, the Altivar Solar, which is specifically designed for solar-powered pumps and other remote applications such as irrigation.

The Altivar Solar ATV320 drive is a robust, simple-to-commission, and easy-to-integrate solution for pumping applications, said Dave Slivinski, area drives manager, Schneider Electric. The drive embeds solar-specific functions to address advanced application requirements and improve pump performance. These functions ensure more pump availability, while reducing the total system cost.

“As a company focused on sustainability and innovation, we are excited to bring Altivar Solar to our customers’ pumping applications that harness the power of the sun,” Slivinski said. “This feature-rich offer is designed to ensure greater pump availability, while reducing the total system cost and improving overall pump performance.”

The variable speed drive is compatible with a wide range of pumps and solar arrays which helps in reducing the number of components, increasing the reliability and service life of the installation, and adjusting the pump flow to the availability of the energy. The drive is designed for numerous applications, including land irrigation, domestic water supplies, fish and livestock farming, and swimming pools and fountains.

Key features of the Altivar Solar ATV320:

Intelligent algorithm detects solar parameters accurately and efficiently to save configuration time

Dual supply allows for changeover from solar to grid, and vice versa

EtherNet/IP option module allows for easy integration into scalable automation systems

Safe pump operation with built-in protections like dry pump protection, pump overload, tank-full detection, over-voltage and under-voltage fault protection

A low operating voltage range allows for extended pumping hours, early in the morning and late in the evening

Anti-jam function enables auto pump cleaning through forward and reverse movement

Altivar Solar ATV320 comes in 3 input voltage ranges:

150-374 Vdc for single phase 200VAC (0.37 to 2.2 kW / 0.5 to 3 HP)

150-374 Vdc for three phase 200VAC (3 to 15 kW / 4 to 20 HP)

280-778 Vdc for three phase 400VAC (0.37 to 15 kW / 0.5 to 20 HP)

For more information, visit www.se.com/us.