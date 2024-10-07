Biology tackles smelly tanks and H2S emissions

Industrial wastewater treatment solutions service provider Aquacycl recently announced the launch of its SulfideFix odor control product — which utilizes natural sulfate-reducing bacteria to eliminate up to 99 percent of hydrogen sulfide gas (H 2 S) from wastewater tanks — and is showcasing this new offering this week at WEFTEC 2024 in New Orleans.

SulfideFix is a micro aeration process that removes odors from wastewater tanks and provides a sustainable biological approach that prevents sulfide emissions from holding tanks. The industries most impacted by a need for proven odor control and sulfide emissions mitigation are those in oil and gas, recycling, wastewater treatment and large-scale food and beverage manufacturing.

“Hydrogen sulfide is a dangerous gas that poses significant risk to human health and safety,” said Orianna Bretschger, co-founder and chief executive officer, Aquacycl. “The SulfideFix utilizes biology to remove the highly corrosive hydrogen sulfide that can naturally form in wastewater. The unit requires no chemicals, produces no chemical byproducts, and uses very little energy, unlike other approaches.”

The system addresses sulfide gas that naturally occurs when sulfates that are dissolved in liquids are mixed with organic carbon (such as sugars) in collection systems and wastewater holding tanks. The transformation of dissolved sulfate into sulfide gas happens rapidly in many wastewater collection systems and can create toxic conditions when released into the ambient environment from the water collection systems and holding tanks.

The SulfideFix is designed to capture the hydrogen sulfide gas at the liquid/air interface so sulfide does not leave the collection system or storage tank. The hydrogen sulfide gas is biologically transformed into biosulfur granules that are bound in the biomass and removed periodically as part of a service contract.

The SulfideFixis designed to float on the surface of the water, promoting growth of the sulfur-oxidizing biomass for sulfur capture, while allowing for industrial operating conditions. Additionally, the system is highly robust and can work with all wastewater tank types, regardless of shape, size or variable levels.

Aquacycl’s SulfideFix has shown effective total sulfur removal from tanks in a variety of uses including brewery, beverage and sewage applications. The units can be retrofitted into an existing tank or installed into new systems, providing a cost-effective solution to a challenging problem.

SulfideFix’s notable benefits to industrial facilities include:

Improved health and safety

Reduce corrosion on physical equipment

Chemical free

Lower capital investment and operating costs than most alternatives

Eliminate odors

Reduce energy consumption

Find out more at Aquacycl's website.